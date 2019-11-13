Iberia returns to Washington with new Madrid flight
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Iberia will return to Washington with a new flight to the U.S. capital from Madrid.
The Oneworld Alliance carrier will resume flights to Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) on May 1, Iberia said Wednesday. The route will operate four-times-per-week initially. On July 6, the service will increase to five weekly flights that operate on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.
Iberia last served Washington in 2010, when it ended flights from Madrid, according to Cirium schedule data.
Sign up for the free daily TPG newsletter for more airline news!
The airline will fly an Airbus A330-300 between Madrid (MAD) and Dulles. The aircraft are configured with 29 business class seats, 21 premium economy seats and 242 economy seats.
In the U.S., Iberia partners with American Airlines, which has a hub nearby at Washington‘s at Ronald Reagan Washington National (DCA). That airport, however, focuses mostly on domestic traffic and is unlikely to produce feed Iberia’s service at Dulles, located about 30 miles to the west.
Washington joins Boston (BOS) among U.S. cities receiving new service from International Airlines Group-owned (IAG) carriers in 2020. The Iberia route complements low-cost carrier LEVEL’s planned new service between Boston and Paris Orly (ORY).
British Airways, IAG’s largest airline, has yet to announce any new U.S. routes next year. The Oneworld carrier has been on a tear the past few years, adding Charleston (CHS) in South Carolina, Nashville (BNA), New Orleans (MSY) and Pittsburgh to its map.
“With the launch of flights to Washington Dulles, our eighth U.S. destination, we are strengthening our presence in the United States,” María Jesús López, chief network development officer at Iberia, said in a statement. “This new route allows us to meet the needs of our corporate and premium customers as well as those of people from the greater D.C. area coming to Spain on holidays.”
Iberia is the latest international carrier to add Washington Dulles to its map. Cabo Verde Airlines is due to begin service in December, and SWISS will connect the U.S. capital and Zurich next March.
Related: United Airlines adds 3 more routes to growing Washington Dulles hub
Dulles has also added Alitalia, EgyptAir and TAP Air Portugal to its roster of foreign airlines this year. The international growth is part of an effort by the airport to grow passenger numbers to more than 30 million, from 24.1 million in 2018, over the next few years.
Iberia will compete with United Airlines between Madrid and Washington.
Featured image by Ryan Patterson / The Points Guy.
This card from Bank of America gets really interesting if you have a BofA checking, savings or investment account. Depending on the value of your combined accounts you can potentially get as much as 3.5x points on travel/dining and 2.625x points on other purchases making it the richest consumer banking bonus out there.
- Receive 50,000 bonus points – a $500 value – after you make at least $3,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening
- Earn unlimited 2 points for every $1 spent on travel and dining purchases and unlimited 1.5 points per $1 spent on all other purchases
- If you're a Bank of America Preferred Rewards member, you can earn 25%-75% more points on every purchase
- No limit to the points you can earn and your points don't expire
- Redeem for cash back as a statement credit, deposit into eligible Bank of America® accounts, credit to eligible Merrill accounts, or gift cards or purchases at the Bank of America Travel Center
- Get up to $200 in combined airline incidental and airport expedited screening statement credits + valuable travel insurance protections
- No Foreign Transaction Fees
- Low $95 annual fee
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.