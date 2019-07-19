This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Better late than never, but United’s Washington Dulles (IAD) Polaris Lounge is very late indeed. It was originally expected to open in 2017, and we’ve finally received word that construction has been underway for a few weeks, with a targeted opening date of 2020, United said.
Once the Dulles lounge opens up next year, United’s US Polaris Lounge network will be complete, with the five other locations already open, including:
United will offer three Polaris Lounges overseas as well, including locations in Hong Kong (HKG), London (LHR) and Tokyo (NRT), but construction has not yet begun.
Flyers will likely find the standard suite of Polaris Lounge amenities, including a-la-carte and buffet dining, showers, relaxation areas and more.
Note that Polaris Lounge access is restricted to passengers traveling in the following cabins:
- United Polaris business class
- Star Alliance long-haul first class
- Star Alliance long-haul business class
You’ll need to be ticketed for long-haul intercontinental travel — if you’re flying between the US and Canada, Mexico, Central America or the Caribbean, you won’t be able to get in. Passengers arriving in Polaris and connecting to another United flight will have access as well, while those flying into IAD on another Star Alliance carrier do not.
Featured photo by Zach Honig/TPG
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.