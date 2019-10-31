Earn 25% more miles when you transfer Hyatt points to American Airlines
From now until Nov. 28, World of Hyatt members can transfer their points over to American Airlines and earn a 25% bonus. But the real question is, should you? Let’s dig into why it might not be the best idea.
While a bonus of any sort sounds like a win at first glance, you’ve got to take into consideration what the transfer ratio is. For example, if you transfer the minimum requirement of 5,000 World of Hyatt points, you’ll earn 2,500 AAdvantage miles with the 25% transfer bonus. That means that this is a transfer ratio of 2:1, which isn’t the best.
However, if you’re sitting on a pile of World of Hyatt points and have no near-future stays in mind then it may be worth it to get some sort of bonus. It also may be worth considering if you have an American Airlines redemption in mind and are just a few thousand miles away. Something worth noting from personal experience is that this transfer is not instant, so if you’re looking for a quick transfer then this is not the one for you.
Featured photo by JT Genter/The Points Guy.
