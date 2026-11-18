Some pretty significant changes are coming for Hyatt loyalists in 2027.

After introducing a five-tier award chart and annual category changes this May, we weren't sure what to expect with this announcement — but the good news is that the updates are largely positive, save for a few changes that might frustrate higher-tier members.

"We’re shaping the future of World of Hyatt around what our members value most. After a year of listening, one thing is clear: members want more distinctive benefits, more freedom to use their awards, and the opportunity to choose awards that matter most to them,” said Laurie Blair, senior vice president, global marketing and loyalty, Hyatt. “We’re continuing to deliver more of what members want, with the ability to combine valuable awards, earn Tier Qualifying Nights faster, and choose more of the experiences they love. Together, these new options make every milestone a chance to personalize the journey ahead."

From a newly minted Delta partnership (with exciting double-dipping benefits) and more flexibility with awards and earnings, here is what we know about the changes, which will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2027.

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Related: Complete guide to the World of Hyatt loyalty program

Stackable awards, and new timeline to use them

For years, Hyatt has allowed members to redeem one award per stay. If you wanted to use a Category 1-7 certificate, you couldn't also use a Suite Upgrade Award. If you gifted Category 1-4 certificates to friends or family members, they couldn't also use Guest of Honor awards to receive your Globalist benefits.

That changes in 2027.

Starting Jan. 1, members will be able to stack Free Night Awards, Suite Upgrade Awards, Guest of Honor Awards and Free Parking Awards (more on this in a bit) on the same reservation. This is a fantastic improvement that addresses a key frustration for many loyal members, who currently must carefully pick which award makes the most sense on a given stay.

In addition, all awards will now be available for 365 days from the date of issuance.

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This is great news for the free-night certificates you earn through Hyatt's Milestone Rewards, which were previously valid for only six months. Next year, you'll have twice as much time to use them.

However, this will negatively impact Suite Upgrade Awards.

Today, you can select these upgrades starting at 40 nights, and when you do, they're valid through the end of the year plus an additional 14 months. Now, they'll have a shorter window of validity — potentially much shorter.

For example, if you reached 40 nights on Aug. 1, 2026, and immediately picked a Suite Upgrade Award, it'll expire Feb. 28, 2028 — giving you 19 months to use it. If you hit that same threshold on July 15, 2027, and again picked an upgrade immediately, it'll only be valid through July 14, 2028.

You'll still have up to 90 days to select each milestone reward, so come 2027, you may want to wait until the end of that window to commit to an upgrade award if you don't have an immediate use for it.

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Related: How to redeem Hyatt points for free nights and more

New Milestone Rewards

One of the biggest changes within this update to the World of Hyatt program is the flexibility of Milestone Rewards — and the rewards themselves. Starting in January, Milestone Rewards will now begin at 10 qualifying nights or 20,000 Base Points, with additional milestones every 10 qualifying nights, up to 150 nights per calendar year.

Additionally, the company has added a handful of new awards, including the following:

Inclusive Collection Spa Credit: Enjoy or gift a $30 credit toward spa treatments at resorts in Hyatt’s Inclusive Collection.

Tier-Qualifying Night Credits: Earn Tier-Qualifying Night Credits to get you closer to your next status and Milestone Rewards.

Thompson Hotels Credit: Enjoy or gift a $200 credit toward eligible paid stays at Thompson Hotels.

Premium Suite Credit: Enjoy or gift a $500 credit toward the booking of a premium suite on eligible paid stays of at least two nights.

Free Parking Award: Enjoy or gift free parking on qualifying award or paid stays up to seven nights.

Here is a full breakdown of your choices starting Jan. 1, 2027:

In addition to the new options, you'll have additional flexibility at certain milestones.

For example, the 30-night milestone is currently a Category 1-4 certificate plus a choice of other options. Now, you can choose between that award or 10,000 bonus points, plus a second choice among five options. And at 60 nights, rather than the one-size-fits-all approach, with the same four rewards for every member, you now get to pick three of the four.

Unfortunately, there are three (potentially) negative changes to flag here:

Hyatt is sunsetting free parking for award stays as a Globalist benefit. Instead, this is now available as a Milestone Reward at select tiers, and, like Suite Upgrade Awards, it can be used for a single stay of up to 7 nights, including both paid and award stays. However, Hyatt has confirmed that free parking on award stays will remain in effect through the end of your current Globalist membership — which is Feb. 28, 2028, if you reached Globalist in 2026.

At 50 nights, you'll be able to select one Suite Upgrade Award, unlike the two that you can under the current system.

My Hyatt Concierge will no longer apply to everyone who reaches 60 nights and qualifies for Globalist status. Instead, it must be selected as a Milestone Reward.

Losing free parking on award stays is a notable loss, as is the reduction in Suite Upgrade Awards. That said, just how impactful these are will depend on your individual stay habits.

New Delta and Hyatt benefits

In September, Delta and Hyatt announced an upcoming partnership, and we've finally learned about the details — and yes, elite SkyMiles and World of Hyatt members will be able to "double-dip" with their hotel stay and flight earnings.

As noted by TPG writer Sean Cudahy, there are two primary things to keep in mind about the Delta-Hyatt partnership:

To take advantage of “dual earning,” you’ll need to have elite status.

To earn World of Hyatt points on Delta flights, you’ll need to book a seat in one of Delta’s premium cabins — an economy ticket won’t cut it.

When Delta SkyMiles and World of Hyatt members link their accounts, they'll be able to access the new Delta Milestone Rewards detailed above starting in 2027. These rewards start at 20 qualifying nights or 35,000 Base Points and include eCertificates, Delta Sky Club passes and even opportunities to earn Medallion Status.

New Pay My Way functionality

Finally, World of Hyatt will also debut an updated booking flow through its app and website that will make it easier to tailor your trip to your needs and rewards. Right now, the "Pay My Way" options are fairly limited — essentially just cash or points. The new flow will give much more flexibility.

"Members can select, gift and redeem eligible awards online or in the World of Hyatt app, while an enhanced Pay My Way experience will let members tailor payment for each night using awards, points, cash or Points + Cash," the company shared in the press release.

Our take on Hyatt's changes

Overall, we're calling these changes a net positive. The ability to combine awards on a single stay is the standout here, and it's great to have the extra time to use many awards that currently have a very limited window. The new Delta-Hyatt tie-up is also exciting, with reciprocal earning opportunities for elite members of each program. Finally, it's great to see an expanded list of Milestone Rewards and additional flexibility in customizing them.

That said, there are some notable drawbacks here, especially the loss of free parking on award stays for Globalists — though it's nice to have a transition period through February 2028 before that takes effect for existing Globalists.

As a reminder, these new perks won't launch until Jan. 1, 2027, so it's status quo until then.

Bottom line

The World of Hyatt program is making several changes that'll impact its most frequent guests starting in 2027. Between the long-awaited benefit of being able to combine awards, a slew of new Milestone Rewards and some shiny new partner perks with Delta, Hyatt is adding a lot of new potential value for members. Of course, it's not all positive — but many of us here at TPG are excited about what's to come.

What do you think about these program updates? Feel free to sound off in the comments section below!