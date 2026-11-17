Delta Air Lines and Hyatt have announced the much-anticipated details of their new loyalty partnership.

The new arrangement will allow certain SkyMiles and World of Hyatt members to “double dip” their earnings on flights and hotel stays.

That means you could earn both Delta miles and Hyatt points on a flight — or a hotel booking. The setup is reminiscent of what Hyatt previously shared with American Airlines.

However, there are two big rules to know about this Delta-Hyatt arrangement:

To take advantage of “dual earning,” you’ll need to have elite status.

To earn World of Hyatt points on Delta flights, you’ll need to book a seat in one of Delta’s premium cabins — an economy ticket won’t cut it.

SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

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For Delta Medallion and World of Hyatt elite members, this partnership will open up more ways to earn points and miles.

Plus, the partnership includes new loyalty perks that members can unlock as they climb the status ladder.

For instance, Delta will add Hyatt free-night certificates to its menu of choice benefits available at the Platinum and Diamond Medallion levels.

Hyatt elites can opt for Delta benefits like e-certificates and Sky Club passes as they reach certain milestones.

Those will roll out in 2027.

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Let's get to the details of how to link your account, and how the earnings will work.

How to link your Delta and Hyatt accounts

To start earning SkyMiles on Hyatt stays and World of Hyatt points on Delta flights, you’ll need to link your two loyalty accounts.

You can do that through this page on Delta’s website or this one via Hyatt’s.

You’ll start earning right away on eligible flights and hotel stays.

Bonus earning and elite credit limited-time offers

There are bonus points on the table for members who act quickly.

All SkyMiles members who link their account can earn 1,000 miles after completing their first stay at a participating Hyatt hotel or resort between Jan. 4 and Feb. 15, 2027.

All World of Hyatt members who link their account can earn 1,000 points on their first Delta premium cabin ticket between Jan. 4 and Feb. 15, 2027.

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All members can earn those bonus points, whether they have elite status or not.

Even sooner, though, members who link their World of Hyatt and Delta SkyMiles accounts can register to earn one additional elite night credit on their first qualifying stay completed between Nov. 17 and Dec. 31, 2026. Eligible stays are those booked as paid or award nights.

Earning Delta SkyMiles on Hyatt stays

Delta flyers who earn Medallion elite status will be eligible to earn SkyMiles on eligible Hyatt bookings.

Medallions will earn 1 mile per $1 of eligible spend at participating Hyatt properties.

You’ll earn those Delta miles on top of the standard points (and elite night credits) that you’d earn as a World of Hyatt member.

Park Hyatt Los Cabos. CARLY HELFAND/THE POINTS GUY

Earning World of Hyatt points on Delta flights

Similarly, World of Hyatt elite members can earn points on Delta flights.

That’s on top of the Delta miles (and Medallion Qualifying Dollars) you’d earn for your booking.

The rules here are a bit more nuanced:

To earn Hyatt points on Delta flights, you have to book a Delta premium ticket. That includes Delta Comfort, Premium Select, First Class and Delta One. Economy fares don’t count.

Discoverist members will earn 1 World of Hyatt point per $2 spent

Explorists and Globalists will earn 1 World of Hyatt point per $1 spent

While Delta’s coach fares are not eligible for World of Hyatt earnings, you can still earn Hyatt points on the carrier’s basic premium fares like Comfort Basic, Basic business, etc.

Delta One cabin on Delta Air Lines' new Airbus A350-1000. DELTA AIR LINES

What this means for Delta and Hyatt members

This new partnership between Delta SkyMiles and World of Hyatt certainly unlocks more earning opportunities for loyalty members across both programs.

The setup is clearly tilted heavily toward travelers who have status — and those who are willing to pay more for a premium ticket. You have to be “elite” to take full advantage of the tie-up, and can’t earn Hyatt points on a regular Delta main cabin booking.

However, travelers who are already committed Delta and Hyatt loyalists will come out ahead, gaining the ability to stack their earnings on both flights and hotel stays.

One of the new hotels on the list is the Park Hyatt Riviera Maya. HYATT

Delta adds Hyatt perks to Medallion Choice Benefits

The SkyMiles-World of Hyatt partnership also includes a host of new benefits that members of both programs can select as they earn higher status.

SkyMiles members who earn Platinum Medallion status can opt for a Hyatt category 1-4 free night award when they select their choice benefit.

Diamond members can opt for a more lucrative category 1-4 free night award.

Those options will go live on Feb. 1, when Delta starts its new Medallion qualification year.

Before opting for a free night award, you'll obviously want to weigh that perk against the other options you have, which range from Sky Club memberships to travel vouchers on Delta.

ZACH GRIFF/THE POINTS GUY

Hyatt adds Delta perks to Milestone Rewards

Hyatt is also layering in Delta benefits to its menu of Milestone Rewards, which members can select upon hitting certain elite thresholds.

Beginning Jan. 1, World of Hyatt members will have new options to pick, including:

Delta e-certificates in "varying amonts" at the 20, 40 and 60 qualifying night thresholds.

Two Delta Sky Club passes at the 70, 80 and 90-night thresholds.

Opportunities to gain Delta Medallion Status at milestones ranging from 100 to 150 qualifying nights.

Bottom line

This partnership is an exciting development for World of Hyatt and SkyMiles members. While most of the benefits will apply to those with elite status in the programs and those booking premium tickets on Delta. Still, for those travelers to whom this applies, this is a great new way to unlock additional rewards over the course of your annual travels.