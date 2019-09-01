This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
The threat of what could be a glancing blow to the Florida coast from Hurricane Dorian is prompting cruise lines to make major changes to upcoming sailings out of the state, including the cancellation of several departures and the delay of more than a dozen others.
Half a dozen cruise operators including Royal Caribbean, Carnival Cruise Line and Norwegian Cruise Line already have altered voyages from such key Florida cruise hubs as Port Canaveral and Miami as far out as Wednesday. Sailings from the ports that already are underway also have been affected as lines delay the return of vessels to keep them clear of the storm.
Port Closures
The most significant impact so far has been to sailings out of Port Canaveral, which closed to commercial traffic late Saturday due to the expectation of sustained gale force winds in the next 24 hours. The port is expected to remain closed through at least the middle of the week.
The port closure has prompted Carnival to cancel Monday’s departure of the 2,974-passenger Carnival Liberty from Port Canaveral. It had been scheduled for a five-night sailing to the Dominican Republic and Grand Turk Island.
Carnival also is delaying Monday’s departure of the 2,130-passenger Carnival Elation from Port Canaveral by three days. It’ll now depart on Thursday. Like Carnival Liberty, Carnival Elation had been scheduled for a five-night sailing to the Dominican Republic and Grand Turk Island but now only will sail for two days with a single stop at Nassau in the Bahamas.
For those concerned about storm damage to ports in the Bahamas, keep in mind the country covers a wide area. While the popular cruise destination of Freeport is in the crosshairs of Dorian, Nassau appears to be in less danger. The storm is currently expected to pass near or over Grand Bahama Island in the northwestern part of the Bahamas, which is home to Freeport. Nassau is more than 100 miles to the south of the storm’s expected path.
Royal Caribbean and Disney also have delayed (and shortened) several sailings scheduled to depart Port Canaveral on Sunday and Monday due to the port closure.
While the projected path of Dorian has shifted eastward over the past couple days, reducing the odds it will make landfall along the Florida coast, the forecast remains in flux, according to the latest National Hurricane Center advisory.
As of 11 a.m. ET on Sunday, Dorian was about 205 miles east of West Palm Beach, Florida, and moving to the west at 7 mph. It had maximum sustained winds of 180 mph, making it a Category 5 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale, and the strongest hurricane in modern records for the northwestern Bahamas.
The National Hurricane Center expects Dorian to gradually turn to the north over the next couple days, putting it off the coast of Port Canaveral late Tuesday or early Wednesday. The center on Sunday issued a Hurricane Watch for Florida’s eastern coast from Deerfield Beach to the Volusia/Brevard County Line. It said a life-threatening storm surge and dangerous hurricane-force winds are possible along the coast by the middle part of the week.
In addition to Port Canaveral, several other Florida ports have closed to passenger ship traffic this weekend and are not expected to reopen until at least Monday. They include the Port of Miami, which is technically open but not allowing passenger ship loading or unloading. Fort Lauderdale’s Port Everglades also is technically open but rescheduling cruise ship arrivals that had been planned for Sunday and Monday.
Storm-caused cancellations and departure delays on a scale of what we’re seeing this week are relatively rare. Among specific changes to upcoming itineraries that already have been announced:
Carnival Cruise Line
In addition to the changes to sailings out of Port Canaveral, Carnival has adjusted the upcoming departures of several voyages out of Miami and Tampa.
The Monday departure of the Miami-based Carnival Victory has been delayed (and shortened) by two days. It’ll now leave Miami on Wednesday. The Sunday departure of the Miami-based Carnival Horizon also has been delayed, but it is not yet clear how long. Carnival late Saturday said it would depend on how long the Port of Miami remained closed. Carnival Horizon will depart on a shortened voyage on whatever day the port reopens, the line said.
In Tampa, the Sunday departure of the Carnival Miracle was moved up to late Saturday in anticipation of the port closing. What was supposed to be a seven-night voyage will now be an eight-night voyage.
Saturday’s departure of the Tampa-based Carnival Paradise also was moved up by several hours.
Carnival also has said there’s a possibility a departure of the Jacksonville, Florida-based Carnival Ecstasy planned for Thursday could be delayed if the port is closed due to the storm.
Carnival said passengers on the canceled Carnival Liberty cruise will receive a full refund. Passengers on the delayed Carnival Victory and Carnival Horizon sailings can either cancel the cruises for a refund in the form of a credit toward a future cruise or go ahead with the sailing. If they choose the latter option, they’ll receive a prorated refund for the missed days.
Additional details on the itinerary changes have been posted at Carnival’s website here.
Royal Caribbean
The Monday departures of the Miami-based Navigator of the Seas and Port Canaveral-based Mariner of the Seas have been delayed and shortened by two days. Both ships now will operate two-night cruises to Perfect Day at CocoCay, Royal Caribbean’s private island in the Bahamas, starting on Wednesday in lieu of four-night voyages that also included a stop at Nassau.
Royal Caribbean also has delayed and shortened Sunday’s departure of the Fort Lauderdale-based Allure of the Seas by three days. It’ll now depart Wednesday and visit just one port: Cozumel, Mexico. Stops in Falmouth, Jamaica, and Labadee, Haiti, have been dropped.
Also delayed and shortened by three days are Sunday’s departure of the Miami-based Empress of the Seas and Port Canaveral-based Harmony of the Seas. The two ships now will depart on Wednesday and visit the ports of Nassau and Labadee, respectively, in lieu of multiple ports.
Royal Caribbean also has delayed and shortened the Monday voyage of the Fort Lauderdale-based Majesty of the Seas and the Tuesday sailing of the Miami-based Symphony of the Seas by two days and one day, respectively. Both vessels now will depart on Wednesday. Majesty of the Seas will visit just one port, Nassau, in lieu of two. Symphony of the Seas will drop one sea day.
Royal Caribbean isn’t saying publicly what sort of compensation it is offering passengers on the shortened cruises. Cruise lines typically offer prorated refunds in such situations.
Royal Caribbean has been posting updates on changes here.
Norwegian Cruise Line
The Monday departure of the Miami-based Norwegian Breakaway on a seven-night Western Caribbean voyage has been delayed and shortened by three days. The ship now will sail on Thursday and visit just one port, Cozumel. Stops at Roatan, Honduras; Harvest Caye, Belize; and Costa Maya, Mexico, have been dropped.
Monday’s departure of the Port Canaveral-based Norwegian Sun also is likely to be affected by the closure of that port to commercial traffic. As of late Saturday, Norwegian was saying it would have an update on the voyage by 3 p.m. on Sunday.
Norwegian did not say what sort of compensation it is offering passengers on the shortened voyage out of Miami.
Norwegian has been posting updates on changes at its online homepage, ncl.com.
Disney Cruise Line
The Monday departure of the Port Canaveral-based Disney Dream has been delayed and shortened by two days. It’ll now depart on Wednesday and operate a two-night voyage to Disney’s private island, Castaway Cay, instead of a four-night trip that also included a stop in Nassau.
Disney said passengers who do not want to go ahead with the shortened voyage must call the line at 866-325-3905 or 407-566-7032 by noon on Sunday to give notice. Disney said passengers then will have until October 31 to choose a new sail date. Passengers will be able to change their reservation to a later date without incurring a change fee, but they may face a difference in fare.
Disney said passengers who choose to continue with the shortened sailing will receive a 50% refund of the fare they paid plus a $250-per-cabin onboard credit.
Disney’s latest update on changes is online here.
MSC Cruises
The Monday departure of the Miami-based MSC Armonia has been delayed and shortened by two days. The seven-night sailing to the Western Caribbean now will begin on Wednesday and be a five-night trip to Cozumel and Costa Maya, Mexico. Calls at Grand Cayman and Ocho Rios, Jamaica, have been dropped.
Passengers can cancel the voyage for a full refund or go ahead with the trip at a prorated fare.
MSC is posting updates on changes here.
Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line
West Palm Beach, Florida-based Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line has canceled the Monday and Wednesday voyages of the Grand Celebration out of the port.
Bahamas Paradise is offering passengers who rebook one of the canceled sailings a $100-per-cabin credit if they sail by December 24. Passengers also can opt for a full refund.
Bahamas Paradise has been posting updates on changes at its online homepage, bahamasparadisecruise.com.
This post has been updated as of 11 a.m. on 09/01/19. We will continue to update this post as the situation develops.
