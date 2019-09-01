This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Hurricane Warnings and Storm Surge Warnings have been issued for the east coast of Florida as Hurricane Dorian — one of the strongest and most intense hurricanes on record — has made landfall in the northern Bahamas.
Hurricane Dorian is currently not forecast to make landfall on the Florida coast. However, the National Hurricane Center still gives a 99% probability of tropical storm-force winds reaching West Palm Beach, Cocoa Beach and Fort Pierce, Florida. Sustained tropical storm wind speeds are likely to cause airport operations to be suspended along the Florida coast.
Although Florida may avoid catastrophic effects from the storm, millions of Floridians are still forecast to lose power and significant flooding could still occur. Most airlines still have airfare caps in place and are waiving baggage and pet fees, and many airlines are still giving travelers the option to delay their trip or cancel outright without fees. Weather waivers have extended beyond Florida into Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina.
Forecast
As of the 11 p.m. Sunday National Hurricane Center update, Hurricane Dorian has weakened slightly but is a one of the strongest hurricanes on record — a Category 5 major hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 180 mph. For reference, that wind speed is equivalent to an EF-4 tornado. The center of the official track as of 11 p.m. keeps the catastrophic hurricane from making landfall on the east coast of the US.
However, the storm strengthened faster and tracked further south than models have predicted, which raises the risk of a Florida landfall and increases the potential impact even if the center of the storm remains off the coast. Most of the east coast of Florida is still in the cone of uncertainty for the next 72 hours. Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina are very much at risk Wednesday and Thursday.
Florida Impact
Even if the storm stays off of the coast, Florida is expected to get significant rain, storm surge and wind damage. The NHC computes a 99% probability of tropical storm-force winds in West Palm Beach, Cocoa Beach and Fort Pierce, Florida, and 98% probability of tropical storm winds in Fort Lauderdale. A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for parts of Florida, where 4-7 feet of storm surge is predicted within 36 hours.
This storm surge forecast prompted the first mandatory evacuation of the Florida coast in St. Augustine, Florida starting 8 a.m. Monday:
Shortly after the 5 p.m. hurricane advisory was released, Jacksonville announced mandatory evacuations for Zones A and B starting Monday morning:
Sunday evening, South Carolina emergency management also announced an evacuation of coastal areas:
Between 3 and 6 inches of rain is expected in Florida with isolated parts getting 9 inches. However, rainfall could reach up to 15 inches along the Carolina coast later this week.
Those effects are likely to leave millions of Floridians in the dark. The Guikema Research Center estimated that 5.3 million Floridians will be left without power if the storm follows the National Hurricane Center forecast as of 2 p.m. Sunday.
Landfall on Bahamas
Around 2 p.m. Sunday, the center of Hurricane Dorian moved onshore the Abacos Islands in the northern Bahamas with 185 mph top-sustained winds and 220 mph gusts. Storm surge of 18 to 23 feet are estimated in the Abaco Islands and Grand Bahama Island as the storm passes.
Videos shared from Abaco Island during the eye show incredible destruction:
Some models show 100+ mph sustained winds in Freeport, Bahamas, for 29 straight hours beginning Monday morning:
Airport Closures
Palm Beach International (PBI) announced Sunday afternoon that it will “cease all commercial air service” on Monday:
Orlando Melbourne International Airport (MLB) originally planned to suspend operations at 11:59 p.m. ET Sunday, but the airport has extended its operations through noon on Monday:
Fort Lauderdale (FLL) announced on Sunday night that it would suspend operations at noon Monday:
On Saturday evening, Orlando International Airport (MCO) announced it would continue operations on Monday. It has not announced a new closure time:
Similarly, Daytona Beach International Airport (DAB) has canceled its planned closure Sunday night and has announced that it will operate Monday. However, American Airlines will suspend operations Sunday evening.
Flight Cancellations
Despite many Florida airports deciding to remaining open into Monday, flight cancellations have begun piling up. As of 11:30 p.m. Sunday, FlightAware’s cancellation tracker shows the following cancellations:
- Orlando (MCO): 147 cancellations Sunday, 233 on Monday, 68 on Tuesday
- Fort Lauderdale (FLL): 43 cancellations Sunday, 524 on Monday, 49 on Tuesday
- Miami (MIA): 37 cancellations Sunday, 69 on Monday, 99 on Tuesday
- Palm Beach International (PBI): 11 cancellations Sunday, 94 on Monday, 30 on Tuesday
Through noon Sunday, Delta claimed to not have canceled any flights — even to airports that plan to suspend operations. Delta is keeping all scheduled flights intact as “Delta is expecting normal operations, with no cancels as a result of the storm.” Delta posted an update at 6:14 p.m. that it’s cancelled 25 flights due to the closure of West Palm Beach Airport (PBI).
Fare Caps
Many airlines have continued to cap fares for flights out of Florida. Through September 4, American Airlines has capped fares at $499 one-way nonstop in economy or $699 in domestic first class for flights out of Florida. In addition, American Airlines is capping fares from eight Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina locations through Sept. 6.
Delta has also capped fares on nonstop flights out of Florida at $299-$599 in Main Cabin and $499-$799 in the forward cabin now through September 4.
Although it hasn’t announced a price cap, JetBlue seems to have capped fares out of South Florida at just $199 — even for transcontinental flights.
Fee Waivers
American Airlines and Delta are both waiving checked bag and pet fees for flights out of airports covered by travel waivers.
Delta’s waiver “includes piece fees, overweight and oversize fees.” However, Delta warns that “there will be limitations to the amount of baggage that the aircraft can carry, and some or all of your luggage may not be able to be accommodated on your flight.”
American Airlines is waiving fees “for two checked bags and in-cabin pets for flights to/from all cities covered under the travel alert in Florida.” To avoid needing to turn passenger bags away, AA is only accepting “up to two free checked bags per traveler.” On Sunday afternoon, AA extended this waiver to eight Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina airports.
Most US airlines have issued weather advisories for the Bahamas, Florida and into Georgia and the Carolinas, allowing flexible travelers the chance to rebook away from the storm. Here are the latest waivers:
Featured image generated by FlightRadar24
This post has been updated since publishing.
