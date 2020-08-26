The secret to getting more (and sometimes better) Amex Offers on your card
Saving money has been on everyone’s to-do list, especially in 2020.
If you have an American Express card, it’s actually easy to do so with a few simple clicks. From premium travel cards to cash-back cards and more, Amex has a diverse lineup of consumer and business offerings. And there’s one constant element that you can rely on across nearly the entire portfolio: Amex Offers.
Amex Offers is one of the best ways to save cash — or earn extra points and miles — even when you’re not traveling. There is one small (but mighty) tip to get even more (and sometimes better) offers to appear on your card account. Let’s find out how.
In This Post
What are Amex Offers?
Amex Offers are shopping, dining, travel or entertainment promotions that are tied to a specific card account. The exact offer depends on the merchant, but a lot require you to spend a certain amount by a specific date to earn a discount or a haul of bonus points. Others simply provide a bonus over the regular earning rate — like this one:
As mentioned, almost all American Express cards have access to Amex Offers — but the specific deal may vary from card to card.
To find these offers, log in to your card account and navigate to “Amex Offers & Benefits” on the card page or on the “Offers” tab in the Amex app.
How to get more offers to appear
Adding existing ones to your card
During this time of reduced travel and spending, there are still many ways to save money through Amex Offers. But first, you must enroll before you can take advantage.
The key here is scrolling through your “Amex Offers & Benefits” and adding promotions that you even potentially may be able to take advantage of. There is no harm in adding offers to your card even if you don’t use them. When a given offer expires, it’ll simply disappear from your account.
Unlock even more offers
And there is another added bonus to placing offers onto your card — more may become available (and visible) in your account when you add existing ones. That’s right; Amex caps the number of offers that you can see at any given time to 100 offers per card.
An Amex spokesperson told TPG that only “the top 100 offers available to a card member are displayed both online and in the American Express Mobile App.”
However, note that there won’t always be 100 offers at a given time for every card. For instance, my cobranded Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card only shows 89 offers, so adding more won’t unlock new ones. But Amex Membership Rewards-earning cards typically have more offers than 100 that are available — they’re just not all visible.
An example: My American Express® Gold Card
Initially, I only had 10 Amex Offers added to my American Express® Gold Card. However, as I continued to add offers, the number of ones available replenished to 100 each time I logged out and logged back into my account.
The new offers would appear at the bottom of the “Available” list as you scrolled down. Clearly, if you continue adding offers, there’s a limit to how many that Amex will give you at some point. Once I added a few dozen offers to my Amex Gold, no additional new offers would appear under “Available.”
However, Amex could introduce new offers at any time, and by adding existing ones to the card, you should be prepped for when new offers are released. Therefore, it’s likely good practice to add offers to your account to “free up” available space — and to check for new ones frequently.
Another possible strategy: adding offers that are close to expiring. Some cardholders may not want the “Added to Card” section cluttered with offers that may have little to no chance of getting used. By adding ones that expire in a few days, that list will temporarily swell but quickly drop down to a more manageable level.
Don’t forget about other promotions
Amex Offers can be a great deal on their own, but you can double- or even triple-dip to get an even better return. These are best practices for any online shopping that you do — no matter the retailer.
Always check online shopping portals to earn extra cash back or bonus miles on your purchase — Rakuten will even allow you to earn bonus Amex points at hundreds of merchants. Additionally, you can take advantage of any sales at that particular merchant along with bonus categories on a specific card. Finally, there are Amex-specific credits — like annual statement credits at Saks Fifth Avenue (for The Platinum Card® from American Express; up to $100) and Dell (for The Business Platinum Card® from American Express) (up to $200 on U.S. Dell purchases).
Both of these stores have had Amex Offers over the past year, making an already valuable benefit even more lucrative.
Bottom line
Besides increased welcome offers, category bonuses and other limited-time perks, Amex Offers are a surefire way to earn even more points (or cash back) on everyday purchases.
I personally have saved hundreds through Amex Offers across my five Amex cards, even helping to recoup much of the annual fees on those cards. Now, with this nugget of knowledge, you can get access to even more offers on your account — and keep more dollars in your wallet.
