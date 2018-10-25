This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
By now, you’ve likely heard about HotelTonight, the last-minute booking app that helps you find hotels in different cities around the world. The app is useful for those travelers who like to wing it, or even for those who don’t but find themselves stranded and in need of a place to stay ASAP. Think of this as a great way to score cheap deals on hotel stays last minute — whether or not those are voluntary stays.
For those who haven’t tried HotelTonight out yet, we’ve got good news. The app is currently running a Book Better punch-card promo through the end of the year, which gives first-time customers the chance to earn a free night after booking seven nights. (First time users can also get a $25 credit by using the promo code BKELLY99.)
The fine print says that “the value of your free night is the average room cost (excluding taxes and fees) of the seven nights you stayed on HotelTonight after signing up for this program. You must pay for taxes, fees, meals and any other costs associated with your Free Night.” Stays must be completed by March 31, 2019.
HotelTonight also has its own loyalty program, HT Perks, which offers discounted rates, among other benefits. HT Perks is designed to be like a video game — once you achieve a certain level of loyalty, you’ll have it forever. What makes this even more attractive is that all of your past stays booked with HotelTonight count toward meeting the minimum spend for each level of HT Perks. If you booked a two-night stay for $200 several months back, you’ll automatically be granted Level 1 “status” with HT Perks.
If booking a HotelTonight stay is in your future, make sure to check out the app’s Geo Rate deals and Daily Drop feature. Geo Rates are special, limited-time offers lower than the already-discounted HT rate based on a user’s current location. The Daily Drop, the site says, is “an exclusive, personalized deal with room rates at least 30% off the already-low HotelTonight room rate” available to users to unlock once a day, every day, and good for only a brief 15-minute window.
Ready to pack your bags and book a hotel stay? Check out TPG’s Best Travel Rewards Credit Cards of 2018 first.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- No foreign transaction fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.