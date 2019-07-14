This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
A big swath of Manhattan is in the dark Saturday night after a power failure that has left tens of thousands without electricity. Around 90,000 people on the West Side of Manhattan, according to news reports, are without power.
According to some reports, electricity might be partially restored beginning midnight local time and there are sporadic reports of power returning to some blocks on the Upper West Side.
But with temperatures in the 80s and projected to be in the 90s Sunday, visitors and New Yorkers alike may be looking for a hotel room outside of the affected area, a 30-block stretch bertween the far West 40s and West 71st Street. Other parts of the city are unaffected.
A good last-minute resource they might use for finding hotels is HotelTonight, a booking app that helps find hotels in different cities around the world.
The app can be especially useful for last-minute trips or if you arrive in a destination and find out there’s a problem with a hotel or rental you’ve already set up and are in urgent need of a place to stay.
HotelTonight usually offers great last-minute deals. For example, when checking Saturday night in New York City at 10pm, the luxury Hotel 48LEX outside the blackout area was $180, versus $199 for the cheapest room on the hotel’s own site and Booking.com
HotelTonight even has its own loyalty program, HT Perks, which offers discounted rates, among other benefits. HT Perks is designed to be like a video game — once you achieve a certain level of loyalty, you’ll have it forever. What makes this even more attractive is that all of your past stays booked with HotelTonight count toward meeting the minimum spend for each level of HT Perks. If you booked a two-night stay for $200 several months back, you’ll automatically be granted Level 1 “status” with HT Perks.
It’s worth noting that if you’ve achieved one of the HT Perks levels, you can stack the discounted rate with another offer. If this is your first time using HotelTonight, know that you can get a $25 credit by using the promo code BKELLY99.
Featured image of the W Times Square courtesy of Starwood Hotels.
