Travelers can transit through Hong Kong airport beginning in June
Hong Kong International Airport will reopen to transit travelers in June after a more than two-month closure to connecting passengers to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Beginning June 1, travelers can connect between flights on the “same airline group” at Hong Kong (HKG), according to the airport. Passengers must be checked in through to their final destination prior to landing in Hong Kong, and must wear a mask while they are in the airport.
Non-residents are still barred from arriving in Hong Kong. In addition, travelers cannot transit to destinations in mainland China, reports the South China Morning Post.
Hong Kong is among the busiest airports in the world and a major hub for hometown Cathay Pacific Airways and its affiliates. The airport was closed to connecting passengers on March 25 as COVID-19 spread rapidly around the globe.
Cathay Pacific slashed its schedule by 97% in April in response to the dramatic drop in flyers during the pandemic. The airline, and its affiliate Cathay Dragon, only plan to operate about 5% of their schedule in June, according to Cirium schedules.
Only two of Cathay Pacific’s Hong Kong lounges are open: The Wing First Class and Business Class lounges near gates 1-4. The Pier First Class, The Pier Business, The Deck and The Bridge lounges are closed until further notice.
American Airlines, a Cathay Pacific partner and fellow Oneworld member, plans to resume its flight between Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW) and Hong Kong on July 10.
The reopening of Hong Kong to transiting passengers will also allow United Airlines to reinstate service to Singapore (SIN) with a stop in Hong Kong in July. The Chicago-based carrier suspended the route in favor of additional nonstop service between the U.S. to Singapore in 2017. It had flown the route for 30 years.
Passengers typically have to disembark and reboard their flights when transiting over Hong Kong.
Featured image by May James/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images.
