Tourists will return to NYC, but they won’t be staying at the Hilton Times Square
I’ve read plenty of headlines proclaiming the end of New York City as we know it. One LinkedIn post in particular had gained so much traction that it caught Jerry Seinfeld’s eye, even prompting the comedian to write an Op-Ed for The New York Times.
I’m with Jerry. I’ve been in New York City off and on throughout the pandemic, and even though there aren’t many tourists at the moment, I’m confident our beloved Big Apple will return.
Sadly, that may not be the case for some of the city’s largest hotels, including the Hilton Times Square, which, as USA Today reports, will not be reopening after its scheduled pandemic-related closure, which runs through the end of September.
While the Times Square location bears the Hilton name, it isn’t owned or operated by the chain. According to earning call transcripts, the property’s owner, Sunstone Hotel Investors, has been engaged in a dispute regarding lease payments since even before the pandemic began.
Unfortunately, the hotel plans to eliminate 200 jobs as part of the closure, according to a WARN notice filed with the New York State Department of Labor. Employees have been furloughed since the hotel temporarily closed on Mar. 16.
As for Hilton loyalists, while the Times Square location may have been preferred by some, there are still abundant properties to choose from in New York City. Hilton Times Square award rates started at 56,000 points per night, and there are plenty of alternatives within walking distance requiring even fewer points.
The Millennium Times Square, about three blocks away, can be booked from 29,000 points per night, for example, while the Hampton Inn Manhattan/Times Square Central, just one block south, is available starting at 30,000 points.
