If there's one thing I know to be true in life, it's that time is an unstoppable force. We're pretty much halfway through November, which means it's basically the holiday season, then the new year and before we know it, spring break.

Of course, it feels wild to be thinking about spring break before we've planned our Thanksgiving menu, but my goal for this past year has been to plan ahead more and not fly by the seat of my pants so much. What does that look like? Well, booking flights with points I know I can cancel without penalty down the line, mapping out new destinations that will help me escape the East Coast cold and maybe even scheduling some rest a few months from now (we'll see).

But whether it's the busy holiday season or spring break, I'm always checking in on hotel and hospitality news around the world. Here are a few stories I enjoyed this past week that I think you might enjoy, too.

Also, you might notice TPG has a new look! Curious about it? Here's some more info about our stylish redesign.

Hilton is adding a new status tracker

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Last week during a media conference in London, Hilton executives announced that Hilton Honors members who are chasing lifetime Diamond status will soon be able to track their progress via a new digital tracker that will release before the end of 2026. Many members have been keen on this small but impactful feature for a long time; at the moment, one has to call a Hilton representative to confirm their progress toward this status, so the new tracker will eliminate that extra step.

A 'Queer Eye' star launches a private-estate hospitality brand

CAMENA COLLECTIVE

Former "Queer Eye" star and celebrity designer Bobby Berk is getting into the hospitality game with the launch of Camena Collective, a new luxury hospitality brand that combines the privacy of a vacation rental with the amenities and services of a boutique resort. The brand debuted with two estates in Palm Desert, California: Casa Tierra, accommodating up to 17 guests, and Casa Mallorca, accommodating up to 22 guests.

Designed for group getaways, wellness retreats and celebrations, the properties feature resort-style pools, saunas, cold plunges, pickleball courts and plenty of spaces to relax and unwind. Guests can book an entire estate and customize their stay with everything from private chefs to yoga classes, meditation sessions and other wellness experiences. And Palm Desert is just the beginning: Berk has plans to expand Camena Collective into a global collection of private estates.

Marriott is making movie magic out of ice

The holiday season is getting a whole lot cooler at Marriott. The company's popular ICE! holiday attraction is returning to a record eight resorts across the country, including two new locations, with larger-than-life sculptures carved from more than 2 million pounds of ice. This year's festivities feature new themes inspired by "Harry Potter," "Home Alone" and "The Nightmare Before Christmas," alongside returning favorites like "Elf," "The Polar Express" and "How the Grinch Stole Christmas." Guests can explore elaborate frozen scenes, zip down two-story ice slides and enjoy plenty of other holiday activities.

Hilton is (still) a great place to work

ERIC ROSEN/THE POINTS GUY

I love Hilton, and it seems like Hilton loves its crew. For the second year in a row (and third time overall), the hotel giant has been named the world's best workplace by Fortune and Great Place To Work, making it the only hospitality company ever to top the list. The company credits its focus on career growth and employee benefits, including discounted hotel stays, education opportunities and paid sabbaticals. One impressive statistic: 93% of Hilton's hotel leaders started their careers in frontline roles, proving that checking guests in could eventually lead to running the whole hotel. And while that might not be the most exciting to those of us who don't, you know, actually work for Hilton, I think it's worth sharing because if the people who work in hospitality feel comfortable, I know they'll make sure guests do, too.

Marriott locks in on Pennsylvania

MARRIOTT

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The Brandywine, a 121-room Tribute Portfolio hotel in Radnor, Pennsylvania (outside of Philly), brings boutique charm to the historic Main Line with a design inspired by the golden age of rail travel. Highlights include stylish rooms, a farm-to-table restaurant called Merrick's Tavern and Pomelo Rooftop Terrace, a greenhouse-inspired bar serving botanical cocktails. The pet-friendly hotel is also conveniently located near Villanova University, and Marriott Bonvoy members can earn and burn points on a PA stay.

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