Signature Hilton brands Curio and Tapestry to expand in 2020
You probably already know that Hilton is one of the world’s largest hotel companies but it’s also got its sights on being the fastest-growing too. Two weeks ago TPG reported on Hilton’s just-launched Tempo brand and last week we shared news about 20 new Canopy by Hilton locations that will open in 2020.
Today, we’ll look at the expansion of two other Hilton brands: Curio Collection and Tapestry Collection by Hilton. Last year, collectively, these full-service brands opened 40 hotels. In 2020, the emphasis is on milestones like Tapestry Collection’s first European outpost and Curio Collection’s 100th hotel opening.
The upmarket Curio Collection already has some interesting properties within its brand. Some of our favorites include:
- Baker’s Cay Resort Key Largo (usually 60,000 Hilton Honors points per night)
- Harbor Club St. Lucia (46,000 to 80,000 Hilton Honors points per night)
- Saii Lagoon Maldives (usually 85,000 Hilton Honors points per night)
- Maison Astor Paris (usually 80,000 Hilton Honors points per night)
But, we’re very much looking forward to seeing three new Curio properties that are slated to open in the third quarter of 2020.
Navy Pier Chicago, Curio Collection by Hilton will be the first hotel right on Navy Pier and will showcase sweeping floor-to-ceiling windows with killer views of the Chicago skyline, the pier and Lake Michigan. The 222-room hotel is focusing a lot of energy on the development of its 30,000-square-foot rooftop bar and restaurant, which will also include event space.
You’ll need to head to the U.K. to check out The Fellows House Cambridge, Curio Collection by Hilton. With a nod to the intellects that make Cambridge home, the hotel will make thinkers at home with spaces decorated with scientific drawings, poetry and quotations from the great minds that have made Cambridge what it is today. While you can’t make a reservation just yet, the hotel should be open in August 2020.
The third Curio property to watch for is The Emerald House Lisbon, which is undergoing a multimillion-dollar renovation in the center of Lisbon, Portugal. Close to the historic districts of Baixa and Chiado, this boutique 67-room property will offer a restaurant, bar and gym.
Hilton’s Tapestry Collection is meant for travelers looking for something a bit different and the hotelier refers to its properties as “hidden gems.” Some of the Tapestry hotels that continually get high marks from visitors include:
- SunCoast Park Hotel Anaheim — for your next trip to Disneyland (24,000 to 50,000 Hilton Honors points per night)
- Troubadour Hotel New Orleans (32,000 to 50,000 Hilton Honors points per night)
- Distrikt Hotel New York City (31,000 to 80,000 Hilton Honors points per night)
- Cotton Sail Hotel Savannah (37,000 to 60,000 Hilton Honors points per night)
For the Tapestry Collection, its biggest news is the expansion into Europe that includes Q1 openings in both Spain and France.
Le Belgrand Hotel Paris Champs Elysees is a welcome addition to the Hilton family since its offerings in Paris have been weaker than competitors like Marriott and Hyatt. The existing property, the first Tapestry Collection hotel in France, is being renovated to highlight the building’s heritage and will feature artwork throughout by top French artists. The property isn’t yet taking reservations but Hilton expects it to open in March 2020.
The first Tapestry hotel to open in Spain is the Atocha Hotel Madrid. With just 46 rooms, this intimate property is close to many sights like Puerto del Sol and it’s famed city square clock, Plaza Mayor exemplifying Spanish architecture and the Golden Triangle of Museums. It’s also an easy walk to the Madrid Atocha railway station. Reservations are being accepted for April 27, 2020, and beyond.
But, if you’re looking for something more tropical than Continental, look to the Bermudiana Beach Resort. Opening toward the end of the year, the property is comprised of 90 hotel residences. The building itself is located atop a cliff with a beautiful Bermudian pink-sand beach below. The family-friendly hotel will feature swimming pools, a spa, restaurant, bar and more.
We don’t yet know the points rate for these soon-to-open Curio and Tapestry hotels but we’ll keep you posted as we learn more.
