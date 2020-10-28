First time ever: JetBlue is launching 100,000-point card sign-up bonuses
For the first time, the JetBlue Plus Card and JetBlue Business Card will offer six-figure sign-up bonuses.
The stunning offers, which are expected to launch today at 3 p.m. EST on JetBlue’s website, on JetBlue flights and via targeted emails and phone calls, are by far the highest the airline has ever offered on its cobranded cards.
For either the business or personal card, you’ll earn 50,000 TrueBlue points after spending $1,000 and paying the annual fee within the first 90 days. You’ll then earn an additional 50,000 points after spending a total of $6,000 within the first 12 months. Both cards carry a $99 annual fee.
The JetBlue Plus Card and JetBlue Business Card offer plenty of benefits, but my favorite perks are:
- 6x points on JetBlue purchases, 2x at restaurants and grocery stores and 1x on all other purchases
- First checked bag free
- 5,000 account anniversary points
- Earn Mosaic status after spending $50,000 on the card in a calendar year
- 10% back on all point redemptions
- 50% savings on all in-flight purchases of food and cocktails
See our full card review for all the details of what the JetBlue Plus Card offers, and read our comparison of the personal and business versions, so you can decide which of the two cards is best for you.
This highest-ever welcome bonus is an encouraging sign that banks and airlines are looking to acquire new customers and expand their customer base. TPG values JetBlue TrueBlue points at 1.3 cents each, making the full 100,000-point sign-up bonus worth $1,300 in JetBlue travel.
Jetblue has been in the news a lot recently with new route additions, deliveries of the new A220 and aspirations of transatlantic flights (though that seems likely to have been delayed a bit). If I lived in a JetBlue focus city or had aspirations of flying the much-loved JetBlue Mint product, this 100,000 point offer would be high on my list.
Featured image by Zach Griff/The Points Guy.
