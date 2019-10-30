Enjoy free breakfast and dinner when staying at The St. Regis Maldives in May 2020
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
The St. Regis Maldives is one of the most aspirational points hotels in the world, but also one of the most expensive. Even if you redeem Marriott Bonvoy points to snag a free room, you’ll still have to contend with a $695 round-trip seaplane transfer cost and some incredibly expensive food and drink on the remote island. Holding Platinum or higher elite status with Marriott can take the sting out of it if you select free daily breakfast as your welcome amenity, but the cost of other meals and activities can add up very quickly.
For anyone who’s been eyeing a trip to the Maldives but is hesitating because of the cost, Marriott has a new promotion that might be of interest. Now through May 31, 2020, you can book a half-board room — meaning free daily breakfast at Alba and daily dinner at select restaurants (set menu excluding beverages) — using the promo code”ES1.”
The rates for this promo appear to be about $300 higher than the best available rate. While this promo doesn’t mention anything about award stays, if you search for award nights at the St. Regis Maldives in May 2020 and click in to the rate details you’ll see a notification that all award stays during May include this half board.
Related: Where to stay in the Maldives using points and miles
Alba is the only restaurant at the hotel that’s open for breakfast, and it offers both a buffet and an a la carte menu. The Maldivian eggs Benedict with crab and curry-infused hollandaise are a huge hit, and I also loved the lobster and caviar omelette. The attentive service is one of the best features of the St. Regis Maldives, and by our second day on site we were greeted at Alba with the same coffee, smoothies and fruit plate we’d ordered the morning before without even having to ask.
May is the beginning of the rainy season in the Maldives, but if you go at the beginning of the month you might luck out with good weather. There’s currently award availability at the St. Regis Maldives every day of May, with prices ranging from 70,000 (off-peak) to 85,000 (standard) points per night for this Category 8 hotel. You can also take advantage of Marriott’s fifth night free to score an instant 20% discount.
Related: These are the best times to visit the Maldives
Related: The award traveler’s guide to Marriott Bonvoy
Standard awards at this property book into garden villas, but if you’re interested in staying in one of the overwater villas that have made the Maldives so popular, you can upgrade your stay using either cash or points.
Bottom line
The St. Regis Maldives is about as bucket-list as they come, and absolutely worth the long trip and expensive cost. This current half-board promotion can save you several hundred dollars over the course of your stay, even more if you don’t have Marriott elite status and wouldn’t have normally been eligible for free breakfast. Just remember that May is the beginning of the rainy season, so ideally you’ll want to plan a longer trip in case some of your time on this island paradise gets rained on.
Featured photo by Ethan Steinberg/The Points Guy.
WELCOME OFFER: 80,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION: $1,600
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 3 points per dollar on the first $150,000 in combined spending on travel, shipping purchases, internet, cable and phone services, and advertising purchases made with social media sites and search engines.
- Earn 80,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $1,000 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- Earn 3 points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent on travel and select business categories each account anniversary year
- Earn 1 point per $1 on all other purchases–with no limit to the amount you can earn
- Points are worth 25% more when you redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards
- Redeem points for travel, cash back, gift cards and more – your points don't expire as long as your account is open
- No foreign transaction fees
- Employee cards at no additional cost
- $95 Annual Fee
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.