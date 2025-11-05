Marriott Bonvoy members have no shortage of Maldives resorts they can book with points. But Marriott Bonvoy just gained its first Autograph Collection resort in the island nation: The Halcyon Private Isles Maldives, Autograph Collection.

The Halcyon Private Isles Maldives is a luxurious 38-villa resort situated on two private islands. One island houses the beachfront villas, while the other is home to the overwater retreats. The villas range in size from 2,367 square feet to over 13,454 square feet, presumably including outdoor areas.

Despite the resort only having 38 guest villas, you'll find three restaurants. Thari is an all-day restaurant featuring a blend of Asian and Mediterranean cuisine and offering indoor and outdoor seating. Meanwhile, Yuzu is open for breakfast and dinner five days a week, serving a fusion of Japanese and Peruvian dishes. And The Firepit is open for beachfront dining two nights a week.

The resort also offers two bars. Yapa Sunset Bar is a great place to enjoy the sunset, but it also offers cocktails, tapas and sashimi with South American and Japanese influences. Meanwhile, Bell Bar is the place to go for signature cocktails and rare spirits.

Guests have access to a fitness center, PADI-certified dive center and the Halcyon Spa. Meanwhile, young guests can utilize the supervised kids club and take part in marine biology workshops, eco-focused beach games and coral planting.

Although every villa features a private pool, the resort also offers two public pools, complete with lounge chairs, towel service and cabanas.

The press release notes the resort is "located across two pristine private islands, fringed by vibrant coral garden and turquoise lagoons." However, it's unclear whether the resort has a house reef and, if so, how accessible it is to guests.

Like most Maldives resorts, Halcyon Private Isles Maldives pairs guests with a dedicated butler when they arrive. According to the press release, this butler is a "discreet yet intuitive presence who orchestrates every element of the stay." Some services you might request from your butler include customized itineraries tailored to your interests, guided marine excursions (including diving, snorkeling and line fishing) and bespoke in-villa dining experiences.

The Halcyon Private Isles Maldives is in the Gaafu Alifu Atoll. This atoll, which is in the southern part of the Maldives, is also home to the Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa. However, while the Park Hyatt utilizes a domestic flight and speedboat trip for transfers, The Halcyon Private Isles Maldives relies on 90-minute seaplane transfers, which cost $1,090 per person round-trip.

Award costs range from 112,000 to 200,000 points per night for standard room awards in an oceanfront beach pool villa or an overwater pool villa.

Keep in mind that Marriott offers a "Stay for 5, Pay for 4" perk when redeeming points. So, if you redeem Marriott points for a five-night stay, you'd only need to redeem points for four of the five nights. If you have flexible dates, you could book a five-night stay for two adults in an overwater villa with a pool for as low as 448,000 points, plus $120 in government taxes and fees and $2,180 in transfer fees.

Meanwhile, paid rates for these villas start at around $1,115.80 per night, including taxes, fees and service charges but excluding transfer fees. After all, you'll have to pay the above-mentioned transfer fees regardless of whether you book a paid or award rate.

Bottom line

Marriott Bonvoy now has 11 resorts in the Maldives. This means Marriott loyalists can choose from resorts suited for a variety of interests, vibes and budgets when planning a Maldives vacation. The Halcyon Private Isles Maldives seems best suited for travelers who don't mind an extended seaplane journey and value privacy, spacious villas and an intimate atmosphere over access to a variety of restaurants and proximity to Male (the capital city of the Maldives that most international airlines serve).

