Using Global Entry is about to get even easier
We’ve got some exciting news for frequent flyers: Global Entry is making its kiosks even more efficient by eliminating passport and fingerprint scans, and relying instead on facial recognition technology.
Passengers who have Global Entry and arrive at some airports from international destinations don’t need to scan their passport, put their fingers on a fingerprint sensor and then answer a questionnaire. They just have a picture taken and then collect a printed receipt from the Global Entry kiosk, which they give to an officer. Then they can exit the airport immediately afer baggage claim.
This has been reported anecdotally at several airports, with TPG staffers experiencing the new procedure at airports across the country, including Miami (MIA), Houston (IAH) and New York-JFK. On Monday, The Points Guy himself, Brian Kelly, experienced it at JFK’s Terminal 7, arriving on a British Airways flight from London.
And now, a Customs and Border Protection representative confirmed that this is fact the latest change for Global Entry members.
This spells good news for parents of children who have Global Entry, as fingerprints on kids — and especially babies — aren’t necessarily fully developed. Until now, families with children who aren’t fingerprinted have been required to see an officer prior to entry, which significantly slows down the process. Using facial recognition technology could potentially eliminate these issues and allow those globetrotting children (and their parents) back home without a fuss.
While these systems are not in place at all airports yet, or even at all terminals within an airport, it does seem that CBP is testing the new process out at several large hubs. Let’s hope they work through the trial quickly, so that using Global Entry gets that much easier for travelers.
