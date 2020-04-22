Global Entry enrollment now suspended through June 1
If you’re waiting for your Global Entry interview, it looks like you’re just going to have to keep waiting.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security will keep enrollment centers for its Trusted Traveler programs closed through at least June 1, its Customs and Border Protection arm said in a statement Tuesday.
“Conditionally-approved applicants who seek an enrollment center interview will need to reschedule after June 1. These applicants are encouraged to check their e-mail and Trusted Traveler Program accounts for further information. CBP will continue to monitor the situation in order to resume enrollment centers interviews as soon as possible,” CBP said. “The temporary closure applies to all public access Global Entry enrollment centers, NEXUS enrollment centers, SENTRI enrollment centers and FAST enrollment locations. Global Entry mobile enrollment events are also paused until further notice.”
The agency had previously announced a suspension of interviews through May 1.
But don’t worry too much if the new interview restrictions will put your application past the regular deadlines. CBP is extending the active period on current pending applications.
“All applicants now have 485 days from the date of their application to complete the enrollment process. In addition, CBP will extend for up to 18 months the Trusted Traveler Program benefits of members who apply for renewal before their current membership expires,” the agency said.
If for some reason you are still traveling and have a pending application for Global Entry, CBP’s interview on arrival service remains available at all 60 participating airports.
But you’re still out of luck if you’re a New York state resident though. New Yorkers remain barred from applying for new Global Entry membership.
As with most COVID-related changes across the country, CBP cautioned that its plan to resume regular interviews on June 1 is subject to change.
“CBP will continue to monitor the situation in order to resume enrollment centers interviews as soon as possible,” the agency said.
How do you know when your Global Entry is expiring?
The most obvious way is to check your Global Entry card to see the expiration there. Or, if you’ve lost track of your card, the Global Entry kiosks should alert you if your expiration is looming.
Beyond that, you also can check online – though that requires logging in with your Trusted Traveler profile. We’ve got the full set of instructions. Or, if you’ve lost track of you’re Trust Traveler profile, we’ve also got you covered if you need to create a new one.
