Get $170 back after spending $850 on Delta with newest Amex Offer
If you’ve been thinking about planning your next trip with Delta Air Lines, you may want to check your Amex Offers because it can net you some huge savings.
Here’s what you need to know.
Some TPG staffers awoke this morning to find targeted offers from Delta. You will get a $170 statement credit after spending $850 or more from now through January 31, 2020.
Note that the flight must originate in the U.S and is valid on purchases such as airfare, fare upgrades, seat selection fees, baggage fees, and Sky Club memberships at delta.com, through the app, or over the phone. You can even book Delta Vacation packages or Delta Shuttle tickets if purchased directly at the website. Keep in mind that the offer excludes lounge purchases, gift cards, and in-person purchases at the airport.
I spotted this offer on The Platinum Card® from American Express, which offers 5X points on airfare. It shouldn’t be too difficult to meet the spending requirements. A search for round-trip tickets from Boston (BOS) to Los Angeles (LAX) in Delta One showed that you could fly between the two cities in March for under $1,100. That would quickly meet the requirement and drop your price to $930 total.
Or you could fly between New York (JFK) and cities like Zurich (ZRH) or Paris (CDG) in premium economy for $900.
And that’s not the only offer we’re seeing.
You must book directly at www.alaskaair.com or via the U.S. Alaska Airlines app. Keep in mind that your flights must originate in the U.S. To get the offer, you must book airfare, fare upgrades, seat selection fees and baggage fees.
Note that the offer includes several restrictions. Put simply, this offer excludes in-flight spending, flights booked via third parties and electronic gift cards. Hotel, car services, packages and travel insurance purchased via Alaska Air website, insurance, Alaska trips, Alaska Lounge membership, Alaska Lounge merchandise and day passes, purchase of points and miles, Alaska Airlines Freight and Alaska Lounges/Boardrooms aren’t included, either.
To check to see if you were targeted, log into your American Express account and check the Amex Offers portal. Make sure to check all of your cards before clicking ‘Add to Card’ on one of them, as you’ll want to select the one that offers the best return on spending. I spotted this offer on The Platinum Card® from American Express, which is your best bet since it offers 5x points on purchases made directly with the airline.
Other Amex Offers
We’re seeing an offer for $400 back after spending $1,500 or more on JetBlue Vacations packages. The offer is valid on vacation packages purchased directly from JetBlue Vacations online at jetbluevacations.com or by calling 1-844-528-2229. Note that you cannot buy standalone flights or bookings made through travel agents and third-party travel sites — it will not count. The offer is not valid on purchases of TrueBlue Points and travel insurance. JetBlue Cruises, purchases made at shopjetblue.com, in-flight transactions, and purchases from partner or third party sites linking to/from jetbluevacations.com are excluded from the offer.
This offer should be an easy one to meet. A quick search on the JetBlue Vacation site for a four-night stay in St. Lucia (UVF), departing from New York (JFK) totaled to just over $1,500 for the flight and hotel.
As with any Amex Offer, you’ll want to check all of your cards to select the one that offers the best return on the purchase. Offers are targeted, so you may not see them at all. If you do, I’d encourage you to add them right away, since these tend to have limited enrollment and may disappear before the expiration date.
