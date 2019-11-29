Get 10,000 points for free audiobook trial on Drop
Drop, the Canada-based company that offers rewards for shopping, has launched a new bonus for users of its app. As first reported by Doctor of Credit, customers can log onto their app to find the bonus: 10,000 points (worth $10) when you sign up for a Walmart Audiobooks subscription. Walmart Audiobooks is currently offering the first month free with 30% off the next three months.
Once selected, navigate through to sign up through Kobo Audiobooks. As soon as the transaction processes, the points will be deposited in your Drop app, where you can then redeem them for gift cards to all your favorite places.
Unfortunately, this offer is available only to first-times users, so if you’re already a member or have been one previously, you’re out of luck. Otherwise, Walmart Audiobooks is an Audible competitor and includes a robust library of books from top authors:
Drop is a great way to earn points redeemable for use at large websites like Amazon or Starbucks and offers competitive rewards. It’s similar to other reward apps, such as United MileagePlusX or Dosh, and features more than three million users.
This is a pretty awesome deal for a free trial, though if you do choose to keep the your audiobook subscription, make sure to use a credit card that maximizes your everyday spend, like the Discover it® Cash Back or the Citi® Double Cash Card.
Feature photo by FabrikaCr/Getty Images.
