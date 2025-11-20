Frontier Airlines is adding routes — and potentially Wi-Fi. The Denver-based, low-cost carrier on Thursday announced a four-route expansion covering six U.S. cities.

This includes new service to Orlando from the New York City area, as well as a flight that'll likely catch the attention of one of the largest U.S. carriers.

Meanwhile, Frontier has confirmed it's eyeing inflight Wi-Fi for its planes — a feature that just a couple of years ago would have been unthinkable for the historically no-frills carrier.

Related: No Real ID or passport? The TSA may charge you $18 to go through security

Frontier's 4-route expansion

Let's get to the new routes first. Actually, it's three all-new routes and one returning one, to be specific.

The budget carrier is bolstering its service to warm-weather destinations during the winter months.

The below flights will launch between early January and mid-February, so they'll be taking off quite soon.

Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) to Orlando International Airport (MCO): Launches Jan. 21 and operates three times per week

MCO to Pensacola International Airport (PNS): Launches Feb. 13 and offers twice-weekly service

Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC) to Tucson International Airport (TUS): Launches Jan. 22 and runs twice per week

Frontier Airlines aircraft at Denver International Airport (DEN). SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

Plus, Frontier will bring back service between Miami International Airport (MIA) and O'Hare International Airport (ORD), a route it last served in 2022, according to Cirium schedule data.

Daily Newsletter Reward your inbox with the TPG Daily newsletter Join over 700,000 readers for breaking news, in-depth guides and exclusive deals from TPG’s experts Email address Sign up By signing up, you will receive newsletters and promotional content and agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Those flights will start Feb. 13 and will operate three times weekly. American Airlines will likely take notice of this MIA-to-ORD route, since it's a flight between two of its hubs. (O'Hare is, of course, also the home base of United Airlines.)

Inflight Wi-Fi on horizon

Frontier also made headlines in recent weeks by signaling its intention to add inflight Wi-Fi to its planes.

For years, the airline has remained internet-free, even as top domestic competitor Spirit Airlines added on-board connectivity.

But earlier this month, CEO Barry Biffle replied to a social media comment about inflight Wi-Fi by saying: "it's coming."

A spokesperson for Frontier elaborated further, telling TPG the airline hopes to select a Wi-Fi partner within the next year.

"Competition among potential vendors is heading up and they are eager to work with us," the carrier said.

Related: Frontier Airlines World Mastercard review: Worth your while if you're a Frontier loyalist

Frontier Airlines model plane at the company's Denver headquarters. SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

Inflight Wi-Fi is an increasingly important amenity for airlines. Each of the six largest U.S. airlines has announced plans to make Wi-Fi free (or has made it free already).

Until now, Frontier has held off on Wi-Fi, which is a pricey amenity for airlines to add — and one that hasn't historically fit its low-cost, no-frills approach.

But the airline is already breaking that mold in other ways, with plans to add first-class seating in the near future.

Related reading: