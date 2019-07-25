This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Frontier Airlines is increasing its presence in Miami this winter by adding four seasonal non-stop flights at the Florida airport.
Starting in November, the airline will operate routes from Hartford, Connecticut (BDL); San Juan, Puerto Rico (SJU); Boston (BOS) and Detroit (DTW) to Miami International (MIA), a popular winter destination.
Frontier Senior Vice President of Commercial Daniel Shurz says the carrier is the only ultra low-cost carrier serving these routes non-stop, though several carriers offer overlapping service from nearby Fort Lauderdale.
This is the second round of additional service to MIA that Frontier has added for this winter. Earlier this year, the ultra low-cost carrier added service to Cincinnati (CVG) and Cleveland (CLE), Ohio, as well as Las Vegas (LAS).
Several of the routes had been previously offered by Frontier, which has become known for quickly dropping routes that are not performing to its expectations.
All of Frontier’s new routes will be carried out on Airbus A320 family aircraft. Frontier’s expansion in Miami coincides with significant growth across its network, with system capacity scheduled to jump roughly 14% in 2019, Diio by Cirium data shows. It grew capacity by 12% in 2018.
Frontier’s New and Returning Routes to Miami
Boston (BOS)
Start Date: Nov. 15
Frequency: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday.
Direct competition: American and Delta (begins Dec. 21). Four airlines — Delta, JetBlue, Spirit and Southwest — also offer either seasonal or year-round service to Boston from nearby Fort Lauderdale (FLL).
Detroit (DTW)
Start Date: Nov. 15
Frequency: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday. Two airlines — Delta and Spirit — also offer either seasonal or year-round service to Detroit from nearby Fort Lauderdale (FLL).
Direct competition: American and Delta.
Hartford, Connecticut (BDL)
Start Date: Nov. 14
Frequency: Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday.
Direct competition: American. Three airlines — JetBlue, Southwest and Spirit — also offer either seasonal or year-round service to Hartford from nearby Fort Lauderdale (FLL).
San Juan, Puerto Rico (SJU)
Start Date: Nov. 14
Frequency: Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday.
Direct competition: American. Three airlines — JetBlue, Southwest and Spirit — also offer either seasonal or year-round service to Hartford from nearby Fort Lauderdale (FLL).
Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International (CVG)
Start Date: Oct. 10
Frequency: Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday through Nov. 13; Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday from Nov. 14.
Direct competition: American. Two airlines — Allegiant and Delta — also offer either seasonal or year-round service to Hartford from nearby Fort Lauderdale (FLL).
Cleveland, Ohio (CLE)
Start Date: Oct. 10
Frequency: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday.
Direct competition: American. Four airlines — JetBlue, Southwest, Spirit and United — also offer either seasonal or year-round service to Hartford from nearby Fort Lauderdale (FLL).
Las Vegas (LAS)
Start Date: Sept. 10
Frequency: Daily.
Direct competition: American. Three airlines — JetBlue, Southwest and Spirit — also offer either seasonal or year-round service to Hartford from nearby Fort Lauderdale (FLL).
Contributing: Edward Russell.
Featured photo courtesy of Kathryn Scott Osler/The Denver Post via Getty Images.
