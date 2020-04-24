How you can stream television shows and movies for free every night
We know what you’ll be doing on Friday night … and, well, every night after. It’s time for happy hour. Virtual happy hour, that is.
While we’re all staying home right now in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, we have a feeling you might be looking for a few things to keep you (and your family) occupied, happy and inspired.
The good news is that the live television streaming service, Sling TV, is offering new customers access to free, primetime television and movies between the hours of 5 p.m. and midnight EST every night.
All you have to do is register for free on the Sling website.
While we won’t be flying in the near future, you know we still always love a good deal here at TPG, and this fits the bill quite nicely.
The initiative, called “stay in and sling,” gives customers access to the Sling Blue service, which includes more than 50 live channels, as well as free cloud DVR service and over 50,000 on-demand movie titles. You can also have simultaneous viewing on three screens if you need to establish a bit of personal space at home.
There’s something on Sling TV for everyone. If you don’t currently have cable, this is a great (not to mention free!) way to catch up on your favorite shows, movies and stay on top of the news. You can stream breaking news from channels like CNN, Fox and MSNB, or, if you’d rather take a break from the news cycle, tune in to channels such as Bravo, A&E and HGTV and stay occupied for hours.
If you have kids, they’ll no doubt love watching Nick Jr. and Cartoon Network. Sports fans also get a free preview of the NFL RedZone channel and can catch up on all the football your heart desires.
Movie buffs: You’re in luck, too. You can stream a handful of popular films, including “Rocketman,” “Trolls,” “The Avengers,” “Suicide Squad” and more. Just don’t forget the popcorn.
Most importantly though, if you — like us — also have a bad case of travel wanderlust, you’ll want to tune in to National Geographic or even the Food Network to get a virtual escape from the world for a moment.
You can stream Sling TV from any device, including Apple TV, Roku, iOS, Samsung, LG and more.
So sit back, relax, pour yourself your favorite drink and start queuing up your favorite show. Sign up here for your complimentary access to Sling TV’s happy hour.
Featured photo by Phil Barker/Future Publishing/Getty Images.
