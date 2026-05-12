There's a fun treat for some Delta Air Lines flyers that not many know about.

Delta is offering Delta cardholders an onboard snack for a limited time and the airline just extended the offer through the end of June.

If you have a Delta SkyMiles American Express card, you should be able to get a free snack on some flights. Those snack options include Dot's Homestyle Pretzels, Nerds Gummy Cluster or Pringles chips on flights over 900 miles.

Premium complimentary snacks available on select Delta flights. DELTA AIR LINES

"If these snacks are offered on your flight, you'll see the redemption option when logged into Delta Sync Wi-Fi," according to Delta.com.

The following Delta credit cards qualify for the free snack:

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"[Eligible cardmembers] can enjoy a premium complimentary snack offer available onboard Delta Sync Wi-Fi enabled aircraft on flights over 900 miles that are within the United States or between the United States and Canada, Mexico, Central America, and Caribbean ... while supplies last through June 30, 2026."

To grab your snack, log in to the Delta Sync Wi-Fi, register your Delta card and click the "Claim Your Premium Snack on Today's Flight" button and then click on the "redeem now" button.

You'll just need to show your flight attendant the redemption.

Not a bad perk. Retail value of the snack is $9.

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