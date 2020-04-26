How to earn a free round-trip award through AA’s Business Extra program
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Editor’s note: At TPG, our top priority is providing our readers with the information you need to make educated decisions about travel and your rewards-earnings strategy. This is not the best time to travel, domestically or internationally, but we are sharing this promotion because it can offer a good value for those who still need to travel for essential reasons.
While the Big Three US airlines (Delta, United and AA) tend to copy each other pretty closely when it comes to the details of their loyalty programs, there’s one area where American really stands out above the competition: While all three legacy carriers offer separate loyalty programs for small businesses, American’s Business Extra program is by far the richest.
Business Extra members accrue points in addition to the normal AAdvantage frequent flyer miles they earn from flying, and can redeem these Business Extra points for award flights, upgrades, lounge access and more. Now, View from the Wing is reporting that new Business Extra members can earn 2,000 Business Extra points by enrolling at businessextra.com with promo code 202KMM and taking a single flight by June 30.
For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Obviously with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, now is not the right time to be traveling unless it’s unavoidable. But there are plenty of people who continue to travel because their jobs have been deemed essential who may be able to get great value out of this offer.
Business Extra members normally earn points at a rate of 1 per $5 spent on eligible flights, so this bonus nets you the same number of points as if you’d spent $10,000 on American Airlines flights.
Business Extra points can be used toward a number of different redemptions, but these 2,000 points could net you a domestic round-trip economy award (excluding transcontinental flights) if you redeem them for a “BX1A” award. These awards book into the T fare class, meaning you should be able to use them on any flight that has regular sAAver level award space.
Further Reading: Guide to earning and burning with American Airlines’ Business Extra program
Another great option, especially if you plan to fly on a more premium transcontinental route, would be to redeem your 2,000 points for up to 3 “BXP1” awards, which are one segment upgrades within North America, including Hawaii and the Caribbean. BXP1s cost 650 Business Extra points each, so you could use this new member bonus to earn three upgrades and still have a few points left over.
Perhaps the single best redemption would be to book a cheap business class fare on a premium transcontinental route operated by one of AA’s specially configured three-cabin A321Ts, featuring lie-flat business and first class in addition to economy. Upgrade inventory from business to first class is very easy to come by, and in addition to the incredible lie-flat seat, first class passengers can also access AA’s exclusive Flagship First dining facility on the ground (currently closed due to the coronavirus pandemic).
Bottom line
No matter how good the promotion is, you should only be making plans to travel in the next few months if you absolutely need to, primarily if you’re traveling for work in a job that’s been deemed essential.
Business Extra is a great option to “double dip” on American flights, earning Business Extra points and AAdvantage miles at the same time. If you’re not yet a member of the Business Extra program, signing up with this promotional offer and taking one flight by June 30 is a great way to boost your account balance from the start.
Featured image by Ethan Steinberg / The Points Guy
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.