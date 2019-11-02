News

Free flights for nurses, 9 tips for better holiday travel and more

Katherine Fan
Yesterday

Each Saturday, we round up the top miles, points and travel news that you might have missed on TPG this week. Here’s what you need to know:

If you’re a nurse, you could win a free flight to the Caribbean

CheapCaribbean is giving 50 nurses free flights to the Caribbean. Sign up by Nov. 4 for a chance to win on Nov. 5.

The St. Regis New York changes ownership

But as far as we can tell, that’s as far as the changes will go.

A name change almost cost this TPG editor 200,000 Hilton points

Here’s why you should always, always check the information on your loyalty accounts and make updates well before it’s necessary to do so.

Japan Airlines adds a new flight between San Francisco and Tokyo Narita

This route complements the airline’s existing flight between San Francisco and Tokyo Haneda.

9 tips for improving holiday travel

My current favorite is Freebird, the $19 backup plan for delays or cancellations on domestic flights.

Here’s how to watch shooting stars this week

Two showers are overlapping, so you can expect to see about five to 10 shooting stars per hour.

Big changes are coming to the American Express Centurion card

There will be a lot of new premium perks … and the annual fee will be doubled.

We think the new AirPods Pro are a fantastic accessory for travelers

Hear us out.

Newark Airport finally launches Clear

You’ll be able to access expedited security in Terminal C.

These are the scariest airports in the world

Fear strikes in many different ways, but flying itself shouldn’t scare you.

