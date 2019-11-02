Free flights for nurses, 9 tips for better holiday travel and more
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Each Saturday, we round up the top miles, points and travel news that you might have missed on TPG this week. Here’s what you need to know:
If you’re a nurse, you could win a free flight to the Caribbean
CheapCaribbean is giving 50 nurses free flights to the Caribbean. Sign up by Nov. 4 for a chance to win on Nov. 5.
The St. Regis New York changes ownership
But as far as we can tell, that’s as far as the changes will go.
A name change almost cost this TPG editor 200,000 Hilton points
Here’s why you should always, always check the information on your loyalty accounts and make updates well before it’s necessary to do so.
Japan Airlines adds a new flight between San Francisco and Tokyo Narita
This route complements the airline’s existing flight between San Francisco and Tokyo Haneda.
9 tips for improving holiday travel
My current favorite is Freebird, the $19 backup plan for delays or cancellations on domestic flights.
Here’s how to watch shooting stars this week
Two showers are overlapping, so you can expect to see about five to 10 shooting stars per hour.
Big changes are coming to the American Express Centurion card
There will be a lot of new premium perks … and the annual fee will be doubled.
We think the new AirPods Pro are a fantastic accessory for travelers
Hear us out.
Newark Airport finally launches Clear
You’ll be able to access expedited security in Terminal C.
These are the scariest airports in the world
Fear strikes in many different ways, but flying itself shouldn’t scare you.
Sign up for the free daily TPG newsletter for more travel tips!
Featured photo by Getty Images.
WELCOME OFFER: 80,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION: $1,600
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 3 points per dollar on the first $150,000 in combined spending on travel, shipping purchases, internet, cable and phone services, and advertising purchases made with social media sites and search engines.
- Earn 80,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $1,000 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- Earn 3 points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent on travel and select business categories each account anniversary year
- Earn 1 point per $1 on all other purchases–with no limit to the amount you can earn
- Points are worth 25% more when you redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards
- Redeem points for travel, cash back, gift cards and more – your points don't expire as long as your account is open
- No foreign transaction fees
- Employee cards at no additional cost
- $95 Annual Fee
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.