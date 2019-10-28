If you’re a nurse, you could win a free flight to the Caribbean
Calling all nurses! We know you need a vacation faster than you can say, “This won’t hurt a bit” — and CheapCaribbean wants to help with that. The company is sending 50 nurses (and their companions) to the Caribbean island of their choice. How’s that for some vitamin D?
To enter, sign up here by 11:59 p.m. CST on Nov. 4. By signing up, you’ll automatically join CheapCaribbean’s ER&R club, a special hub for nurses with exclusive deals. Then, on Nov. 5, you’ll get an email to register for the free flights. You’ll want to act fast, since the first 50 to enter are the lucky winners.
While CheapCaribbean is covering the cost of the flights, you’ll still have to pay for your own hotel, food, etc. Luckily for you, and for non-nurses too, we have some tips up our sleeves to make your stay in the Caribbean virtually free.
No matter which island you’re eyeing, Caribbean points hotels abound. In Aruba, we recommend the Marriott Stellaris or Ritz-Carlton; rates start at 50,000 and 60,000 Marriott Bonvoy points per night, respectively. In the Bahamas, there’s The Cove, with rates also starting at 60,000 Marriott points per night and the Grand Hyatt Baha Mar — only 20,000 World of Hyatt points nightly. In St. Kitts, there’s the Park Hyatt, where nights start at just 30,000 points, and the Marriott Resort & Royal Beach Casino, starting at just 35,000 points nightly. These are just a handful of examples of where your points can take you in the beautiful islands of the Caribbean.
If you don’t have enough Marriott or Hyatt points, remember that you can transfer Chase Ultimate Rewards points to both Marriott and Hyatt at a 1:1 ratio.
If you’d rather go the cash route and save your points for another occasion, that’s A-OK with us; as always, we recommend using a card that will earn you bonus points on hotel stays, such as the American Express® Green Card (3x), Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x) and Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x). Plus, for a limited time, the aforementioned Amex Green card is offering a 30,000-welcome offer after you spend $2,000 in the first three months — plus a credit on Away bags and even a Clear membership.
See you on the beach.
Featured photo by Image Source/Getty Images.
