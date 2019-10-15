Flybe to be rebranded as Virgin Connect following Virgin Atlantic investment
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
British regional airline Flybe announced on Tuesday it will rebrand as Virgin Connect in 2020, following investment by a consortium including Virgin Atlantic.
The new name comes as little surprise, given the name of the consortium is called ‘Connect Airways’, comprising 40% ownership by Cyprus Capital, 30% by Stobart Group and 30% by Virgin Atlantic Limited, the holding company of both the airline and Virgin Holidays divisions.
Few details of the rebranding have been revealed, though a new website for the rebranded airline has already gone live, promoting the new phase as “Europe’s Largest Regional Airline”.
Mark Anderson, CEO of Connect Airways said, “Virgin Connect will be passionately focused on becoming Europe’s most loved and successful regional airline. It will offer travel that is simple and convenient with the personal touch. Our customers will naturally expect the same exceptional travel experience as they do with other Virgin-related brands. As part of the Virgin family, we now have a tremendously re-energised team”.
The group admits the transformation will be ambitious, as passengers and staff “say goodbye to purple and hello to red”.
At this point, it remains unclear how exactly Flybe will adopt the Virgin brand beyond just a linked name. Both airlines offer vastly different passenger experiences. While the acquisition will help feed regional passengers into Virgin Atlantic’s long-haul services, the vast differences in aircraft types alone make for very different flights for passengers coming off a tiny Flybe/Virgin Connect ATR 72-600 and on to Virgin’s flagship new Airbus A350 aircraft. We also await details of how Virgin Connect will work with the Flying Club programme.
If you have an existing booking on Flybe in 2020, there’s nothing for you to do. Once the rebrand is complete, your flight may be operated by Virgin Connect rather than Flybe.
Featured image by Ina Fassbender/AFP/Getty Images
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- No foreign transaction fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.