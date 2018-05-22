This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Standard rooms at Hilton properties can go as high as 95,000 points per night, but you don’t have to spend that many Hilton Honors points to book a family-friendly spot to rest and relax on your family vacations. Many Hilton properties, even within the United States, can be booked for 50,000 points per night or less. Zeroing in on these mid-range properties will allow you to stretch the Hilton Honors points you have. The bonus Hilton Honors points you can get right now from the Hilton Amex Cards can go a pretty long way if you book a family-friendly Hilton property that only costs 30,000 – 50,000 points per night!
- Hilton Honors American Express Card: Earn 90,000 points after spending $2,000 in the first 3 months
- Hilton Honors American Express® Surpass Card — Earn 130,000 point welcome bonus and a free weekend night after spending $4,000 in first four months. Offer ends 8/28/19.
- Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card: Earn 150,000 points after spending $4,000 in the first 3 months
- Hilton Honors American Express Business Card: Earn 130,000 points after spending $5,000 in the first four months. Offer ends 8/28/19
Stay in Kauai from 45,000 Hilton points per night
The green mountains, dramatic sunsets, laid-back atmosphere, and all-around perfection of Kauai make it one of my favorite spots on earth. Hotels on Kauai, and in Hawaii in general, can often be found at the upper end of the hotel award charts. An exception to that general rule can be found at the Hilton Garden Inn Kauai Wailua Bay.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.