This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.

Standard rooms at Hilton properties can go as high as 95,000 points per night, but you don’t have to spend that many Hilton Honors points to book a family-friendly spot to rest and relax on your family vacations. Many Hilton properties, even within the United States, can be booked for 50,000 points per night or less. Zeroing in on these mid-range properties will allow you to stretch the Hilton Honors points you have. The bonus Hilton Honors points you can get right now from the Hilton Amex Cards can go a pretty long way if you book a family-friendly Hilton property that only costs 30,000 – 50,000 points per night!

Book the Hilton Orlando from 29,000 Hilton points per night

Stay in Kauai from 45,000 Hilton points per night

The green mountains, dramatic sunsets, laid-back atmosphere, and all-around perfection of Kauai make it one of my favorite spots on earth. Hotels on Kauai, and in Hawaii in general, can often be found at the upper end of the hotel award charts. An exception to that general rule can be found at the Hilton Garden Inn Kauai Wailua Bay.

The Hilton Garden Inn Wailua Bay can usually be booked for 45,000 Hilton points per night, but I’m seeing paid rates approaching $400 on some dates this summer. This hotel is located very near the family-friendly Lydgate Beach and the Smith Family Garden Luau. If you haven’t been to the Smith Family Garden Luau, you really should go on your next trip to Kauai as it is our all-time favorite luau. The location of this Hilton property near those spots means it is located at about the halfway point between the magical northern half of the island, and the sunny southern half. 

Hilton Garden Inn on Kauai

Float the lazy river at the Hilton Orlando from 30,000 points

Orlando has no shortage of hotels, but some are obviously better than others. The Hilton Orlando is located within a few miles of the major Orlando theme parks including Disney World, Universal Orlando, and SeaWorld. This family-friendly Hilton has a waterslide, lazy river, and even a spa, so you can relax after hectic theme park days.

Hilton Orlando

While the standard award rate here is 50,000 Hilton points per night, I see plenty of dates below that threshold that go as low as about 30,000 points per night. If you don’t need to be right next to a theme park, you can use your Hilton points to stay here, and then save your money for park tickets.

Walk to Disneyland from the Hilton Anaheim

While we are on the topic of theme parks, you can actually walk from the Hilton Anaheim to the gates of Disneyland. This family-friendly hotel can be booked for 29,000 – 50,000 Hilton Honors points per night, which is a great deal considering the proximity to Disneyland. Not only is this hotel within Disney walking distance, but it has a pool, splash area, and you can reportedly spot the Disneyland fireworks from the hotel in the evenings.

Hilton Anaheim pool and splash area

Experience the Grand Canyon from the Embassy Suites Hilton Flagstaff

If you are more interested in nature than theme parks while on family adventures, the Embassy Suites Hilton Flagstaff may be the perfect place to headquarter a family trip. This property goes for 40,000 – 50,000 Hilton points per night and also includes free made-to-order breakfast, evening drinks and snacks, a pool, and all of their rooms are two-room suites.

img_0273.jpg

DSCN9999

Flagstaff is just a couple hours from the Grand Canyon, thirty minutes from the origin of the very fun Grand Canyon Railway, and within an hour of both Meteor Crater and ski areas such as the Arizona Bowl.

DSCN0071

Explore Key West from the Hilton Garden Inn Key West

I’ll admit this one is cheating a tiny bit since standard rooms technically top out at 60,000 points per night, but lots of nights are available for around 50,000 points per night, so it is technically bookable for 50,000 points per night or less. This hotel opened in 2016, is located in Key West, and from the photos appears to be a charming property.

Hilton Garden Inn Key West

I’m totally itching to explore Key West with my family, so while this is not the fanciest hotel on the island, it is one of the more affordable points hotels. I do have to add that recent reviews seem to vary from love it to hate it, so check those out to see if things stabilize before locking in your stay.

A final example of a family-friendly Hilton property you can book within the United States for 50,000 Hilton points per night or less is the Hampton Inn & Suites Fresno. This property is within about 60 – 70 miles of both Yosemite National Park and Sequoia National Park. Hampton Inns offer free hot breakfast, and this one can be booked on most nights for just 30,000 Hilton Honors points per night.

At that rate, you might be able to stretch your points and have time to explore both Yosemite, the Sequoias, and some of the many other attractions and destinations, such as my mom’s favorite ghost town, Bodie.

DSCN4658

If you have Hilton elite status, which you can get via the co-branded Hilton credit cards mentioned in this post, you are also eligible to get the fifth award night free when you stay on Hilton Honors points, so that is a way to stretch your points even further.

What are your favorite family-friendly Hilton properties in the United States that can be booked for about 50,000 points per night or less?

Summer Hull aka Mommy Points, ran the Mommy Points site for families who want to travel more for less using miles and points for seven years and now heads up TPG Family when she isn't exploring the world with her own two girls.

Know before you go.

News and deals straight to your inbox every day.

Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.

Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.