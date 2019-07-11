This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Although the actual inaugural flight of Delta’s Airbus A330-900neo had been slated for July 15, the carrier’s first revenue flight on the jet came earlier than expected. It departed Wednesday for Shanghai, and the jet is now officially in service for Delta. I’ll be aboard for the festivities next week, but in the interim Delta has published a gallery of photos showcasing its latest jet.
Delta is the first North American carrier to operate this particular bird, with a total of 35 on order. Within, you’ll find the following.
- 29 Delta One Suites: Each suite features a fully flat-bed seat with direct aisle access, along with a full-height door at every suite for enhanced privacy
- 28 Delta Premium Select seats: According to Delta, these seats offer up to 38″ of pitch, seat width of 18.5″, up to 7″ of recline, adjustable leg and head rests and water bottle stowage.
- 56 Delta Comfort+ seats: These seats offer 34″ of pitch, up to 5″ of recline, dedicated overhead bin space and placement just in front of the Main Cabin.
- 168 Main Cabin seats: Here, you’ll find 33″ of pitch and up to 4″ of recline.
The aircraft is the first Delta widebody to feature the new wireless IFE system developed by Delta Flight Products, the airline’s wholly owned cabin interior subsidiary. It is equipped with high-speed Gogo 2Ku internet connectivity and passengers will have access to free mobile messaging while on board through iMessage, WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger.
Front to back, those who book a flight on an A339 will be treated to memory foam cushions, in-seat power ports, full-spectrum LED ambient lighting and enlarged overhead bins.
Beginning in November, economy passengers will also gain access to the airline’s bistro-style meal experience.
Initially, the A339 will operate from Seattle to Shanghai, Seoul-Incheon and Tokyo-Narita, so you’ll need to fly to Delta’s hub in the Pacific Northwest to catch a ride.
Featured image courtesy of Delta Air Lines.
