Fiji’s reopening plan: Billionaires strongly preferred
While some parts of the world begin to reopen to international travelers, some say they’re looking for a specific type of traveler.
Fiji has established a reopening plan for international travelers called Blue Lanes. Travelers must have a negative COVID-19 test before departure and spend 14 days at sea (or quarantine on arrival), and clear a health screening on arrival.
But Fiji isn’t just looking for any kind of tourist. If you’re a billionaire with a private jet and the means to rent an entire island, Fiji says it’s ready to welcome you with open arms.
“If you’ve taken all the necessary health precautions and borne all associated costs, you may have a new home to escape the pandemic in paradise,” Fiji’s Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama wrote on Twitter June 23.
According to CNN, a group of people from “a very well-known company” have taken Fiji up on its offer, and plan to arrive by private jet and stay in the country for three months.
Seychelles last month announced a similar policy. Foreigners can again vacation in the archipelago, but the government’s tourism ministry is only looking for “high-end” visitors for now, according to Seychelles Nation.
“Only visitors traveling on private jets and chartered flights, and who will be heading off directly to remote island resorts, will be allowed in,” the outlet reported at the time.
Fiji has reported 18 cases of the novel coronavirus and no deaths, according to a tracker by Johns Hopkins University. At the onset of the pandemic, Fiji Airways grounded 95% of its flights and hundreds of hotels were closed.
Fiji is apparently in talks with Australia and New Zealand about entering into their so-called “travel bubble” that would allow citizens of the three countries to travel freely, but nothing has been finalized.
Even if you aren’t a billionaire, there are still several ways to get to and stay in Fiji on points and miles, from the occasional flight deal to solid points hotel options.
Featured photo by Katie Genter / The Points Guy
