There’s nothing quite like the gut-wrenching feeling you get when you’re leaving the country in a week and realize your passport has expired.
Fortunately, if you ever run into a last-minute passport problem, there’s a new service that can help you get your papers in fast. FedEx Office and RushMyPassport have teamed up to help travelers with expedited US passport services beginning this summer.
The service is already available in all 2,000 stores and online too, a spokesperson confirmed to TPG.
The partnership offers rushed passports and renewals; updated passport photos; new passports for children; and replaces lost, stolen or damaged passports, among other services, in 2,000 FedEx Office locations or through FedEx.com/passport. Once you complete the forms and have gathered all the necessary materials, you can choose overnight shipping for rushed passport applications, track the approval process and get assistance from passport specialists.
Whether your trip is in two days or three weeks, this partnerships lets you choose how quickly you need your expedited or rushed passport. The fastest option for a new passport is one business day, or 24 hours. But there are six tiers including next-day service (two business days), priority service (three to five business days) and standard service (eight to 10 business days).
Customers can also purchase government-compliant passport photos to submit with their application. This service comes at a time after the US State Department increased the standard passport processing wait time from for to six weeks to between six and eight weeks.
Prices for each service and expedited timeframe depends on your need. A smart service passport renewal is the least expensive and costs $286, not including shipping or taxes. The most expensive option is same-day service that costs $619, not including shipping or taxes. When you select your expediting options, there is an additional US Department of State fee.
If you have time and would prefer to order on the FedEx Office website, you can choose from one of three shipping options: standard overnight for next-night delivery ($30), priority overnight for next morning delivery ($40) or priority overnight specifically for Saturday for Sunday delivery ($55). Customers can choose to have their travel documents shipped directly to their address or to pick it up in a store.
There are still other ways to get your passport in a rush. There are currently 26 passport agencies located in major cities across the US that offer expedited passport services as well. The agencies are scattered across the US, so the closest one to you could be a few hours away (meaning there are a lot of travelers who could really benefit from the partnership with FedEx).
You can make an appointment online at the passport agency closest to you if you’re in need of an expedited passport within two weeks of travel, or a foreign visa if your booked travel is in four weeks or less. For travelers who need a passport or renewal in even less time, check your closest agency’s hours of operation, bring all the materials necessary (birth certificate, proof of travel, ID, specific forms online, etcetera.) and wait in line. It’s possible to walk out with a passport that same day if getting to an agency is feasible.
These agencies will likely be more crowded during the busy summer travel season, so make sure to triple check that your passport (and your family’s passports) are not expired and won’t expire for at least six months. If you’re traveling with little ones, remember that their passport only lasts five years and not 10, like an adult passport.
