Airlines will have to cut hundreds of daily flights at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport (ORD) for this summer as part of a government-ordered effort to curb expected flight delays.

The Federal Aviation Administration on Thursday said it would require airlines to collectively trim around 12% of all takeoffs and landings at O'Hare that had been scheduled for this summer season.

The order would apply to flights scheduled between May 17 and Oct. 24.

The FAA's intervention comes amid an airline turf war that had raised fears of significant backups at ORD this summer.

O'Hare's top carriers — United Airlines and American Airlines — have added flights from ORD at a breakneck pace in recent months.

The airport was set to see roughly 19% more departures between May and October than a year ago, according to data from aviation analytics firm Cirium.

And last summer didn't go smoothly: only a little over half of flights at ORD during the peak 2025 travel season experienced no delay, the FAA noted Thursday.

American Airlines aircraft at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport (ORD). photo: SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

The FAA had feared jam-packed flight schedules combined with lingering runway construction at the busy Chicago hub could have made for mass disruptions in the coming months.

"Our number one priority is the safety of the flying public, and that means ensuring airline schedules reflect what the system can safely handle," FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said in a statement.

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Airlines will now be tasked with removing hundreds of daily flights already on the schedule. The FAA said it would dole out schedule reduction requirements based on last summer's schedule at O'Hare.

In a statement to TPG, United applauded the FAA for its efforts "to find a solution that makes sense for everyone who cares about O'Hare's success." The Chicago-based carrier said it would share additional information "including any next steps" after reviewing the order.

A United Express regional jet at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport (ORD). SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

"We are pleased to have a sufficient level of flights through the FAA's process to operate a successful hub at O'Hare this summer," American added in its own statement, and said the move would reduce delays at the airport.

The carrier said it would have more information, soon, on any schedule changes.

International airlines will not be required to cancel flights.

Under U.S. Department of Transportation policy, travelers whose flights are canceled, significantly delayed or changed — for any reason — are entitled to a full refund if they choose not to accept rebooking or the new schedule. That would apply to canceled flights and schedule changes affected by this order.

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