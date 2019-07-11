This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
World Cup-winning soccer players: They’re just like us! No, seriously.
Ashlyn Harris, goalkeeper on the US women’s national soccer team — yes, the one that just won the World Cup! — flew United Airlines in economy earlier today and by the looks of her hilarious Instagram story, was none too pleased about it.
Yeah, this is definitely not where we left our lie-flat Polaris seat.
She even gave us a video glimpse inside her flight and… well, well, well. Would you look at what we have here? No outlets and no in-flight entertainment system. The latter of which, of course, is presented as a perk and a “private viewing system.” Ah, semantics.
What’s easier: Finding a power outlet in economy or winning the World Cup? You decide.
We do have some good news, though: this doesn’t have to be you. No matter which airline you’re flying in the near future, wet, maybe just use your points to fly business or first class. You’ll probably get a better kick out of that.
Featured photo by VI Images/Getty Images.
