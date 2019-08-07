This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Lufthansa Group’s low-cost arm Eurowings will make something of a last hurrah in long-haul flying next summer, adding four new seasonal routes before wrapping up operations across the Atlantic.
Eurowings will offer new service between Frankfurt (FRA) and Anchorage (ANC) and Phoenix (PHX), and between Munich (MUC) and Las Vegas (LAS) and Orlando (MCO) for the summer 2020 season, Lufthansa said on Wednesday. The flights all begin on Apr. 20 and operate through the summer.
- Frankfurt-Anchorage: three times weekly, competes with Condor
- Frankfurt-Phoenix: five times weekly, competes with Condor
- Munich-Las Vegas: twice weekly
- Munich-Orlando: three times weekly
The airline will fly an Airbus A330-200 with 270 seats split between 22 in business class, 17 in premium economy and 231 in economy.
In June, Eurowings CEO Thorsten Dirks outlined turnaround plans for the airline that involve it ending long-haul services by the end of 2020 and focusing on short-haul point-to-point flying in Europe.
The odd thing is branded Eurowings long-haul flying will continue past 2020. Those flights, however, will be operated by and the responsibility of Lufthansa.
The split strategy is somewhat similar to the “Jump” platform Lufthansa employed for lower yield long-haul markets several years ago. The operation included several Airbus A340s branded “Lufthansa” in a leisure-oriented seating layout that were operated by lower-cost Lufthansa CityLine crews.
Lufthansa plans its own new routes to the US from Munich next year. The Star Alliance carrier will launch five-times weekly service to Detroit (DTW) and six-times weekly service to Seattle-Tacoma (SEA) from its Bavarian hub on Apr. 20. Both routes will operate year round with Airbus A350-900 aircraft with 293 seats.
Related: Review: Lufthansa A350 Business Class
“North America remains one of our strongest growth regions and where the Lufthansa Group carriers are meeting the global demands of our customers,” said Heike Birlenbach, senior vice-president for global sales and chief commercial officer of the Frankfurt hub at the Lufthansa Group, in a statement.
Lufthansa will compete with Delta Air Lines on the Munich-Detroit route, according to Diio by Cirium schedules.
In addition, Lufthansa will begin flying the Airbus A380 year-round between Munich and both Boston (BOS) and San Francisco (SFO) next April. The airline operates A340-600 aircraft on both routes currently, Diio schedules show.
Related: Lufthansa Expands Airbus A380 Offerings in US
The new Eurowings and Lufthansa routes complement plans by Swiss to add Washington Dulles (IAD) to its map in 2020. Daily Washington flights from Zurich (ZRH) with an A330 begin on Mar. 29.
Lufthansa, as well as Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines and Swiss, flights between Europe and North America operate under a joint venture with fellow Star partners Air Canada and United Airlines. The partnership allows them to act as essentially a single carrier, coordinating schedules and fares, and offering passengers a more seamless travel experience among them.
Featured image by Oliver Berg/picture alliance via Getty Images.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.