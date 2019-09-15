This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Are you clever, quick-quitted and good under pressure? Have you ever wondered just what, exactly, you would do if your plane was falling out of the sky?
Well, French company The Game has got you covered with its very own A320 escape room, in which you have one hour to — you guessed it — escape an airplane that’s about to crash:
While my own run-ins with escape rooms have ended in utter failure (how was I supposed to know the key was under the seat??), I’d like to think that my copious amount of airplane experience has well-prepped me for this challenge. Reviews are positive, and let’s be honest, all of us here are jonesing for the opportunity to climb around an airplane without any flights attendants reminding us that “the seatbelt sign is on.” (All jokes aside, there are ways to behave on aircraft, and ways not to behave on aircraft.)
If you’re interested, The Game is located in Paris, and features several different rooms from which to choose, including catacombs, kidnapping and even an Assassin’s Creed® room. Each game lasts for an hour, and prices are variable depending on how many people are in your party:
Team of 3 – 32€ ($36) per person – 96€ ($107) for the mission
Team of 4 – 28€ ($31) per person – 112€ ($125) for the mission
Team of 5 – 25€ ($28) per person – 125€ ($139) for the mission
You can also book online, and children as young as 10 can participate with an adult present.
Brb, making friends.
Feature photo courtesy of The Game
