There’s a new airport lounge you can visit if you have The Platinum Card® from American Express or The Business Platinum® Card from American Express. The new Escape Lounge in Cincinnati will begin operations on Oct. 1, 2019, according to LoungeBuddy.
We reached out to Escape Lounges to confirm this date, but haven’t yet heard back.
The Amex Platinum cards continue to increase in value, albeit incrementally. Amex Platinum cards come with the most comprehensive airport lounge access. If you find the following lounges along your travels, these cards will serve you well:
- American Express Centurion Lounges
- Delta Sky Club Lounges
- Priority Pass Select Lounges
- Escape Lounges
- Airspace Lounges
- Plaza Premium Lounges
- International American Express Lounges
- Lufthansa Lounges
That’s well over 1,300 accessible lounges, with a significantly higher number of domestic lounges than any other card. There are some quirks and important rules you should be familiar with. For example, you can only access Delta Sky Club lounges when you’ve got a same-day Delta-operated or -marketed flight.
For a long time the Cincinnati (CVG) airport has had one inadequate lounge, The Club at CVG. It’s tiny with light snacks and a very small selection of alcohol. This new Escape Lounge is a definite step up. Escape Lounges boast that each lounge’s cuisine is developed by an award-winning local chef with locally sourced ingredients when possible.
The lounge has the following amenities:
The lounge is located in Concourse B (inside security), next to Gate B21.
Similar to other U.S. Escape Lounges, anyone without an Amex Platinum card will pay between $40 and $45, depending on when you buy your admission.
One big downfall is that there are no restrooms inside the lounge.
Amex Platinum cardholders also have the ability to bring two guests into the lounge for free, so that’s a potential savings of $135 per visit. To enter, show your Platinum Card, a government-issued ID and confirmed same-day boarding pass. Escape Lounges also claim that smart casual dress code is enforced.
Cincinnati airport is on the smaller side, but it’s also a Delta hub so you may find yourself passing through it more often than you might realize. It’s good to see the airport improving traveler experience.
Featured photo by Katie Genter/The Points Guy
