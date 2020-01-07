Emirates introduces plant-based menu options for ‘Veganuary’ campaign
Emirates is helping those saying goodbye to meat-based products this month by offering additional plant-based menu options on its on board menus.
To celebrate “Veganuary,” the campaign encouraging people to go vegan for the month of January, the Dubai-based airline is offering extended vegan options as mainstays on the menu. Typically, passengers are required to pre-book their vegan meal.
The vegan options are available to all business- and first-class passengers on flights to and from Europe, Australia, South Africa, the U.S. and Addis Ababa. Passengers in other classes and on other routes can continue to request vegan meals in advance. However, economy passengers on flights to Addis Ababa will get a vegan option on the menu for January.
In addition to the more than 170 vegan recipes Emirates has, new items on the menu this month include:
- Tofu jalfrezi — a spiced tofu and vegetable stir fry served with steamed wild rice and tandoori broccolini;
- Shitake ravioli — served with coriander pesto and edamame
- Ancho three-bean chilli — a spiced vegan stew of peppers and beans served with corn cakes, chimichurri and tofu aioli
- Shitake fried rice — served with sautéed asparagus and oyster mushrooms and Marmite sauce
- Misir Wat — an Ethiopian-style spicy red lentil stew, served with sautéed spinach and spiced potatoes and carrots.
First- and business-class passengers should be accustomed to multiple main course meal options — with one option typically being vegetarian. With this, Emirates is taking this one step further with one meal being completely vegan. This means that anyone on a plant-based diet this month does not need to order a special meal in advance and instead can decide on board whether they want a vegan meal or a meat-based meal. The airline will continue to also offer meat-based products during the month of January.
Featured photo courtesy of Emirates.
