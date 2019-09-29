This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Emirates’ president Sir Tim Clark has shared in a podcast that its upcoming Boeing 777X aircraft will be fitted with basically the same business-class product that it features on its fleet of Airbus A380 aircraft.
The hard product on the upcoming 777X will sport a 1-2-1 configuration, which means every passenger will have direct aisle access, and should feature signature Emirates touches like the at-seat minibar and expansive IFE system controlled by a large tablet at the seat.
While it’s an improvement on the carrier’s current 777 biz class, which is either in an outdated 2-3-2 or a slightly better 2-2-2 configuration, it likely won’t be a world-beating seat like Qatar’s Qsuite, which features fully-enclosed suites for every business-class passenger.
Clark went on to disclose that the aircraft will not have onboard showers or a full bar like the A380, but it will have a “comfort area” that can be utilized by business- and first-class passengers.
Speaking of first class, the aircraft will be delivered with the airline’s latest first-class suites, which are certainly in the running for being the world’s best.
Finally, Clark revealed that the airline’s premium economy product may now debut on the A380 sometime in 2020 rather than the 777X, as the delivery of these new aircraft will likely be pushed into 2021. He didn’t divulge any specifics about the product itself, though.
The Dubai-based carrier currently has the largest order for Boeing’s newest wide-body aircraft, though its production has been facing delays due to issues with the plane’s engines.
Sign up for the free daily TPG newsletter for more travel tips!
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- No foreign transaction fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.