Emirates now allows economy passengers to buy empty adjoining seats
On Monday March 1, Emirates announced its economy passengers now have the option of purchasing up to three empty adjacent seats. The move aims to give passengers the option of a more spacious, private and socially distanced economy experience.
All economy class passengers with a confirmed booking will be eligible to purchase extra seats. No extra or exclusive availability will be given to Emirates Skywards members.
Seats will only be bookable at airport check-in counters and will not be available to reserve in advance — Emirates would rather fill its cabin up with passengers than empty seats.
Passengers wishing to buy empty seats can expect to pay from as little as AED 200 up to AED 600 ($55 to $165). Additional taxes will be charged and vary in price depending on the route.
The extra space could benefit all travelers: solo travelers who like their own space, couples who want to ensure they have a row to themselves as well as those traveling with children.
Emirates said it introduced this new economy offering after receiving feedback from passengers who wish to have more space in economy while traveling amid the pandemic.
Similar moves have been made on the other side of the Atlantic, with Delta currently blocking middle seats until the end of March 2021. The U.S. airline has been at the forefront of COVID-19 passenger safety measures, even winning the TPG Spotlight on Safety Award during the 2020 TPG Awards.
Featured photo courtesy of Emirates.
