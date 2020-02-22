Here’s how to save up to 55% on select luggage with the latest eBags sale
In the market for a new piece of luggage? Well, you’re in luck because eBags is currently running a 50% off sale on select pieces of luggage, as spotted by Paddle Your Own Kanoo. The best part about this sale is that you can turn that 50% savings into 55% when you utilize Rakuten’s 5% cash back offer.
This sale is only valid for 48 hours, so be sure to secure the bag by midnight on Feb. 23, 2020.
Here’s a look at some of the top luggage deals you can snag right now.
Samsonite Englewood Expandable Hardside Carry-On Spinner – $71
This carry-on from Samsonite comes in six different colors, features a TSA-approved lock and a personal must-have, 360-degree spinner wheels. Typically, this suitcase would run you about $150, so this deal offers savings of more than 50%.
American Tourister Wakefield 5 Piece Luggage Set – $94
There’s quite a few luggage set deals available, which could be a great for families to take advantage of. This set in particular comes with one carry-on, two checked bags, a garment bag and a personal-sized boarding bag. Originally, this set was marked at $180, so you’ll save $86.
Samsonite Leather Slim Laptop Backpack – $95
If you’re more of a backpack traveler like Zach Honig then you’re going to want to check out this sale item. While eBags has a wide variety of backpacks on sale, this one in particular is great for those who like to travel in style with their electronics. This bag is perfect for a quick business trip or for using on your daily commute to work. Originally, this backpack would have cost you $140.
Other ways to save
Beyond the 5% cash back with Rakuten, make sure to check your personal credit card cash back offers as you may be targeted for a special offer.
Or, if you’d prefer to earn miles on your purchase then we suggest going through an airline shopping portal. The earnings vary by airline, but to give you an example, American Airlines is currently offering 10 miles per dollar spent on eBags.
You can check out and compare various cash back and miles offers via this shopping portal aggregator.
Bottom line
This is a great sale to take advantage of if you’re in the market for new luggage or even a just a new backpack. The sale is pretty widespread, so it won’t be tough finding something that works for you. Just don’t forget to shop and stack offers where possible to maximize savings.
Featured photo by Jaromir Chalabala / EyeEm / Getty Images.
