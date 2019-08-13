This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Back in 2013, eBags was offering an incredible 35 American AAdvantage miles per dollar spent. I decided to treat myself to some very nice luggage: an $895 Tumi expandable carry-on. That netted me by far the most expensive bag I ever owned, along with 31,325 AAdvantage miles, worth nearly $450 today. Even following several devaluations over those six years, that’s still an excellent return.
While the miles were nice to have, that purchase ultimately changed the way I travel. The rolling bag didn’t last long — it got scuffed and didn’t look great after a few uses — but I brought it to a Tumi store and promptly received an $895 credit towards anything from the company’s website.
One of those items was the Alpha Backpack (which the company has since replaced with the $525 Alpha 3) — another pricey acquisition, by my standards, but an entirely worthwhile piece of gear, especially since I had the credit to use up.
Tumi may have designed it as a roll-a-board add-on for business travelers — the handle passthrough lets you slide the backpack right on top — but since it’s so durable, I often end up filling it to the gills and bringing it on trips solo, packed full of cameras, my laptop, clothes and sometimes even a second set of footwear.
My light load even got the attention of legendary road-warrior Rick Steves, who maybe has me beat, since he travels with his own paper guidebooks as well.
So what’s in my bag? I make some tweaks depending on which equipment I need for work and which climates I’ll be exploring — this time, I had to factor in stops in London (LHR), Kuala Lumpur (KUL) and Hawaii (HNL).
Here’s what I brought along — and it all fit, with (just a bit of) room to spare:
- Apple MacBook (12-inch)
- Apple iPhone XS Max
- iPhone XS Max Smart Battery Case
- Google Pixel 3 XL
- DJI Osmo Action
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite
- Bose QuietComfort 20 earbuds
- Universal AC adapter with USB ports
- Sunglasses
- Sunscreen
- Baseball cap
- Collapsable Timbuk2 messenger bag
- Allbirds wool runners
- Flip-flops
- Eye mask and earplugs
- Dental kit
- Oman Air pajamas
- Socks and underwear (6 sets)
- Jeans and belt (1 pair)
- Shorts (1 pair)
- T-shirts (3)
- Long-sleeve linen shirt (1)
- Sweater (1)
- Gym clothes (shorts and shirt)
Of course, the big question is… “why?” I often travel in premium cabins, and wouldn’t have any problem bringing along a rolling carry-on for free, let alone a few checked bags. For me, it comes down to flexibility, whether it’s not having gear get in the way as I’m snapping away, or having the ability to board a flight last and not worry about finding a spot for my luggage — making the most of some last-minute work time at the gate, instead. A couple of wrinkled shirts seems well worth the tradeoff for me.
