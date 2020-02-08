Earn triple American AAdvantage miles on Hertz rentals
Hertz has announced a new promotion offering customers the ability to earn three AAdvantage miles per dollar spent, rather than the usual one mile per dollar. Here are the promotion details:
- Valid on rentals from one or more days
- Rent through March 31, 2020
- Promotion code is 205648
- AAdvantage number required at time of booking
- Offer valid in these countries: U.S., Puerto Rico, Mexico, Canada, Belgium, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland and United Kingdom.
- Not to be combined with other promotions or discounts
- Valid only on non-prepaid rates
If you can get over the numerous restrictions, like no prepaid vehicle rates and the country specific locations, this is a fairly decent deal and an opportunity to rack up some quick AAdvantage miles. If you choose to take advantage of this offer, be sure to use a credit card that offers primary rental car insurance, such as the Chase car Sapphire Reserve or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card.
Don’t forget, if you hold The Platinum Card® from American Express, you get automatic Hertz Gold Plus Rewards elite status. Similarly, if you hold the United Club Card, you automatically qualify for Hertz President’s Circle elite status.
Feature photo by Zach Griff/The Points Guy.
