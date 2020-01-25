You can earn 1,000 bonus Rapid Rewards points just for doing your taxes
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
In case you haven’t heard yet, it’s tax filing season, and Southwest Airlines is making everyone’s least-favorite time of year a little less painful by rewarding anyone who files with TurboTax with 1,000 bonus Rapid Rewards points. All you have to do is go through the Rapid Rewards shopping portal.
The bonus is available across various versions of TurboTax including the free edition, TurboTax Deluxe, TurboTax Premier, TurboTax Self-Employed and TurboTax Live. Just be sure to file by the April 15th deadline.
Related: Paying taxes with your credit card in 2020
While 1,000 Rapid Rewards points isn’t the most lucrative offering, it can certainly help top off your account or build up your balance further. Bottom line: If you already planned to file your taxes through TurboTax, there’s no reason to not claim your bonus points. All it takes is one additional easy step.
You can expect to see your bonus points post within eight weeks.
Unfortunately, the bonus doesn’t count towards A-List, A-List Preferred or Companion Pass qualification. However, it could ultimately lead to an award booking.
Related: The best Southwest Airlines credit card for family travelers
Even though these bonus points don’t count towards earning the coveted Companion Pass, there’s still a strategy that you can pursue that will help you earn it quickly.
Just this past October, Southwest upped the ante and is now requiring travelers to earn 125,000 points instead of 110,000. One of the easiest methods for earning the pass is by signing up for a co-branded credit card, like the Southwest Rapid Rewards Plus Credit Card, Southwest Rapid Rewards Premier Credit Card, Southwest Rapid Rewards Priority Credit Card which all offer a 75k welcome bonus.
And if you’re considering making Southwest your airline of choice, here’s exactly why you should do that, courtesy of TPG’s very own Aviation Queen and Southwest fan, Benèt Wilson.
Featured photo by Benét J. Wilson / The Points Guy.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- No delivery fees for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with a DashPass subscription from DoorDash -over a $100 value. Activate with your Chase Sapphire card by December 31, 2021.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.