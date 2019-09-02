This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
A man was arrested at Singapore’s Changi Airport (SIN) after he bought a plane ticket in order to accompany his wife to her boarding gate. The Independent reports that the 27-year-old man in question bought a ticket on a flight that he had no intention of taking so that he could make his way through airport security and into the terminal to be able to wave goodbye to his wife.
In Singaporean law, the ‘misuse of a boarding pass’ is illegal, and the man was arrested. The Singapore Police Force posted a photo of a sign in the country’s airport to Facebook, which warns people of the consequence of misusing a boarding pass.
In the Police Force’s caption, the organization said that it has arrested 33 people for the misuse of boarding passes since January 2019.
The post warns of the possibility of being prosecuted in court. Maximum fines can reach $20,000, or imprisonment of up to two years.
This is a stark reminder that laws can vary drastically from country to country.
