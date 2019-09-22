This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Well, this is interesting.
Purchasing Disney tickets through Chase’s Ultimate Rewards website had long been considered one of the best ways to acquire passes with points. However, in 2018 the ability to do so disappeared, and while a brief revival occurred in the end of 2018, tickets had since vanished, along with any trace of Disney packages for purchase.
Until now.
A perusal of the activities section for both Anaheim and Orlando reveals Disney tickets available for purchase, even with points:
However, the savvy Mouseketeer will probably spot something a little…off with these ticket prices. Take a look at the cost for a one-day park ticket at Disneyworld in Orlando via Chase’s website:
That’s right, a one-day park hopper ticket to Disneyworld will run you $278 or a whopping 18,587 points. It doesn’t look much better at Disneyland, where a one-day park hopper is still $246.81 or 16,454 points.
In contrast, here’s the cost for a single-day single park ticket to Disneyworld on a peak day via Disney’s own website:
And for Disneyland:
For some reason that likely has to do with the fact that these park tickets are being sold by a third party provider, the cost to buy via the portal is over $100 more than buying directly with Disney.
At least you can still pay with points, right? Well, yes, but that’s probably not a good idea. At this rate you’re redeeming your points at a value of just 0.91 cents each (based on a one-day one-park ticket at Disneyworld). That’s less than half TPG’s valuation of 2.0 cents each and a worse rate than redeeming them for gift cards. So, unless you’ve got points literally falling out of your ears, you’re better off paying with your card and pocketing the additional points.
Also suspect is this third party seller, Aotutour, whom I’ve never heard of and whose website looks like this:
Though they do look like a legitimate business, I am slightly concerned about what they’re doing on Chase’s travel center, let alone how they’re managing to offer overpriced Disney tickets.
Bottom Line
So while it looks like the ability to purchase Disney tickets with Ultimate Rewards has returned (in a slightly different capacity), they’re ridiculously overpriced. Unless you’ve got a ton of points to waste, you’re better off buying tickets directly with Disney or using other methods to fund your Disney obsession.
Featured photo by Summer Hull/The Points Guy
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- No foreign transaction fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.