Disney to offer summer cruises from Miami — a first for the line
Disney Cruise Line will operate summer sailings out of Miami next year for the first time ever.
Disney’s cruising arm on Thursday said its 2,500-passenger Disney Dream would sail a series of three- and four-night summer voyages to the Bahamas out of the city starting on June 7, 2022.
The trips will feature calls at Nassau and Castaway Cay, Disney’s private island in the Bahamas.
In addition, Disney Dream will operate some five-night Western Caribbean sailings out of Miami over the summer of 2022 that mostly feature calls at either the Cayman Islands or Cozumel, Mexico, as well as a stop at Castaway Cay.
One five-night sailing out of Miami will focus only on the Bahamas with two stops Castaway Cay and a call at Nassau.
The cruises will be the first-ever out of Miami for the Disney Dream, a 10-year-old vessel that, until now, has only been based at Florida’s Port Canaveral.
Port Canaveral, which is not far from Disney World, has long been Disney’s main hub in Florida. The line has offered cruises from Miami in the past, but only during the winter months.
For the coming winter, for instance, Disney’s 1,754-passenger Disney Magic is scheduled to sail a mix of three- to five-night voyages out of Miami. The trips will begin in November and end in May.
Disney on Thursday also announced that it would send one of its four ships to Europe for the summer of 2022 and one ship to Alaska, as it normally does.
As is typical, Disney Magic will head to Europe after finishing up its winter season out of Miami. The ship will sail itineraries in the Greek Isles and Mediterranean before heading to Northern Europe for cruises to the Baltic, the British Isles, Iceland and the Norwegian fjords.
The Europe itineraries are generally similar to ones Disney has offered in the past but do include a few new ports.
One of several cruises out of Rome to Greece will include a stop at Chania, Greece — a first for Disney. A one-way cruise from Barcelona to Dover, England, will include Disney’s first-ever port call at Porto, Portugal.
The Disney Magic’s summer season also will include the line’s first calls at Riga, Latvia; Nynashamn, Sweden; and Maloy, Norway.
As for Alaska, Disney plans to send its 1,754-passenger Disney Wonder to the state for the summer of 2022, as it has for many years. It’ll operate a similar itinerary to what it has operated in the past: A seven-night route out of Vancouver, British Columbia, with calls at Dawes Glacier, Skagway, Juneau and Ketchikan. Two of the cruises will call on Icy Strait Point in place of Skagway.
Disney’s fourth ship, Disney Fantasy, will remain in Port Canaveral for the summer of 2022. As is typical for the ship, it’ll mostly operate seven-night sailings to the Caribbean, with a handful of five- and nine-night voyages mixed into its schedule.
Featured image courtesy of Disney Cruise Line
