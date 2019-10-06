This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Disney’s newest attraction, the Skyliner gondolas, which now link together much of the Disney World resort including Epcot, Hollywood Studios, Caribbean Beach and other resorts, have closed after an apparently delayed gondola caused a crash and stalled the entire system, leaving some guests stranded in the air for over three hours.
Folks took to Twitter to express their displeasure, with many sharing videos of evacuations taking place:
Others wondered what kind of compensation they’d receive as a result:
For the curious, one reddit user stated that their compensation totaled a $100 gift card and a free one-day park ticket. Not sure that’s worth the extended no-bathroom situation, especially when Disney’s gondolas come prepared with emergency packs filled with water and glow sticks:
I’m sensing some DIY Disney magic here.
All jokes aside, the gondola that crashed and the one it hit were both empty, so no one was reportedly hurt. It’s awful luck that this happened in the first week of operation, especially after all the hype around the gondolas opening and what it could mean for park touring plans. If you were planning on taking one of these babies in the very near term you’ll want to rethink your Disney strategy. As of now, there is no mention of when they’ll reopen.
Luckily for park-goers, there are plenty of other options to navigate Disney World, with such operations as the Minnie Vans saving guests loads of time (though adding to the total cost of the trip). Meanwhile, the complimentary monorail, ferries and buses continue to the various parks and resort hotels. Fingers crossed Disney is able to correct the issue that caused Saturday night’s incident and get the Skyliners safely flying through the sky again soon.
Feature photo courtesy of David Roark
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- No foreign transaction fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.