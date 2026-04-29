Earlier this year, Chase launched a brand-new premium Disney credit card with a limited-time welcome bonus worth up to $600 and perks designed specifically for those who regularly travel to Disney destinations.

The Disney® Inspire Visa® Card (see rates and fees) has been well-received by many Disney regulars, including TPG staffer Gabrielle Bernardini, who saved close to $800 on her family trip to Disney World using the card.

Disney Inspire Visa Card: Receive a $300 Disney gift card upon approval and earn a $300 statement credit after spending $1,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening.

But increased offers never last forever, and we've just learned that the Disney Inspire Visa launch offer, currently worth up to $600, will end on May 4.

Offer ending soon: Disney Inspire Visa welcome bonus worth up to $600

In addition to the card's welcome bonus, some of the ongoing perks of the Disney Inspire Visa that can more than offset the $149 annual fee include:

Earn 200 Disney Rewards Dollars after spending $2,000 on U.S. Disney resort stays and Disney Cruise Line bookings with the card each anniversary year.

Get a $100 statement credit on the card after spending $200 or more on U.S. Disney theme park tickets each cardmember anniversary.

Pay no interest on eligible Disney vacation packages for six months*

Get access to cardmember-exclusive character photo ops at Disneyland and Disney World

Access to discounts of 10% to 15% for eligible purchases at Disneyland and Disney World (10% off select merchandise, 10% off select dining, 10% off select recreation and 15% off select guided tours)

Up to $120 in annual credits on subscriptions made directly on Disney+, Hulu or ESPN (Available in $10 monthly credits)

*0% promo APR for the first six months from the date of purchase, then a variable APR of 18.24% to 27.74% applies.

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SUMMER HULL/THE POINTS GUY

If you spend regularly at Disney, the Disney Inspire Visa is pretty good for earning Disney Rewards Dollars. You'll earn at the following rates:

10% at disneyplus.com, hulu.com and plus.espn.com

3% at most U.S. Disney locations and gas stations

2% at grocery stores and restaurants

1% on all other card purchases

You can then redeem the rewards the card earns for things such as U.S. Disney theme park tickets, Disney resort stays, shopping and dining in the U.S. and more.

If you've been on the fence about getting this new card, TPG has a full review of the Disney Inspire Visa , as well as a first-person cardholder take outlining how it saved her almost $800 on a trip to Disney World.

In the first year alone, Disney regulars could get up to $900 in value from the card — combining the limited-time (up to) $600 welcome offer with up to $300 in annual benefits after meeting eligible spending requirements. If you're planning a Disney trip, this card is worth considering before the current welcome offer ends on May 4.

Apply here: Disney Inspire Visa Card — Last chance to earn an increased bonus worth up to $600 — $300 Disney gift card upon approval and a $300 statement credit after spending $1,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening.